Austin may be known for tacos, but the city is becoming a pizza haven for Texans from all over. There are many pizza options throughout the city, including styles you would travel far for. For instance, the city is actually home to one of the best Detroit-style pizzas outside of Detroit. But if that's not your style, don't fret! You'll find everything from tavern-style to a NY pie slice. And they are all locally established.

Here's the only guide you'll need to find the best pizza in Austin, and possibly all of Texas. No matter the style, you'll find your perfect slice at any of these pizzerias or food trucks in town.

Via 313

Whenever an out-of-towner asks where they can go to get a good pizza, "Via 313" is usually what slips off the tongue first. Just ask local foodie Austin Eater who says "this Detroit-style pizza is always ðŸ'¯." What is a Detroit-style pizza? Don't mistake this for deep dish. To make it easy, it's a thick and deep crust covered with cheese first and then sauce. The crust is as authentic and crispy as one craves, and they can do everything from a classic cheese to a list of specialty pizzas. Love pepperoni? You have to try their "The Detroiter," which has pep under the cheese and pep on top of the cheese. A whole experience, y'all!

$$ | North Campus, East Side, Oak Hill, West 6th St., Rainey St.

Sammataro

Craving a New York-style pizza? The hype is real at the Sammataro food truck. Whether it's a slice (only available some days) or a whole pizza pie, the folks at Sammantaro heat up their brick-oven just right enough to give you a crust that doesn't get soggy. Their dough is fermented for 48 hours! Not to mention, the organic tomato sauce they make in-house tastes just like being in NYC. Because they are new, their menu only consists of a standard 16-inch cheese pizza. But you can add any toppings you like.

$$$ | Lost Creek

Pinthouse Pizza

If you're a pizza and beer type of person, then Pinthouse Pizza is your type of pizza joint. Dubbed a craft brewpub, Pinthouse prides itself on being authentic to itself. Their hand-crafted pizza pies are experimental, combining ingredients you wouldn't think to but happen to taste great together, also topped with their house cheese blend. And to make it even better, you have to try their ranch dip. It's a game-changer, just ask the outsiders. "I once dated someone from Boston who had never tried ranch with pizza in his life. Then I made him try it and his world changed forever (probably)," Rachel from 512bites recalls when taking her (then) boyfriend to Pinthouse.

$-$$ | Burnet, South Lamar, Round Rock

Home Slice Pizza

Now here's a pizza that Texans travel to Austin for. Known to also be NY style, Home Slice whips up slices for the ultimate comfort food. They're a big tourist favorite, with the line stretching far. But the wait is definitely worth it. The hand-made, hand-tossed dough holds up so well with their cheesy topping. Just like a thin-crust pizza! It's so good that people in Houston have been begging for a location. And guess what, they're finally getting one later this year! But wherever you're from, getting that slice of pie to go from their SoCo location is the ultimate central Texas road trip stop. TripAdvisor even names it as one of the best in the US.

$ | South Congress, North Loop

40 North

Itching to be transported to Italy? It's as close as it can get to an Italian pizza at the Naples-style eatery 40 North. The neighborhood pizza joint specializes in Neapolitan pizza that spreads ingredients in the most artistic way. Talk about "do it for the gram." But for real, the pizzas don't make you feel unhealthy because the ingredients are actually healthy. If you're looking for just carbs, they also do the traditional Margherita. They're currently offering a lifetime experience, collaborating with LA Barbecue. LA Barbecue is a top bbq spot in Texas, that is also known for its housemate pickles. Random, right? But it's so good that 40 North threw them on top of their spicy pickle pizza and it's a local hit.

$$ | West Downtown

Want to do a whole pizza tour? Check out these other Austin pizza restaurants when hopping around.

The Backspace (Happy hour location with thin-crust pies located on San Jacinto Blvd.)

Desano (Neopolitan-style pizza places located on Burnet Rd. and Lavaca St.)

Pieous (Neopolitan-style pizza located on the outskirts of Austin)

Bufalina (Neapolitan-style pizza located on Burnet Rd.)

Little Deli and Pizzeria (Jersey-style pizza great for takeout located on Woodrow Ave.)

ABGB (Gluten-free option with bar style pies located on Oltorf St.)

