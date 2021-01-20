San Antonio Named Mexican Cuisine Capitol of Texas

In what comes as a surprise to no one, Mexican food is beloved across the United States. According to Chef's Pencil, it's the second most popular cuisine overall, and in some states, it's a strong top of the list. But there's one city above them all, and that's San Antonio, Texas. We wanted to take a look at the best Mexican food in San Antonio to decide where to get our Mexican restaurant fix with great food.

From authentic Mexican cuisine to classic Tex-Mex, these are the 10 of the restaurants with the best Mexican food in San Antonio, as determined by Trip Advisor and Yelp. We're pretty sure we're going to have to try all these San Antonio restaurants.

1. Pollos Asados Los Nortenos

The best Mexican restaurant in San Antonio on everybody's list is Pollos Asados los Nortenos. As the name indicates, the focus is on grilled chicken, which fans say is juicy and delicious. You can get a whole or half chicken, with corn tortillas, rice, and green and red sauce. Find out more here.

2. La Fonda on Main

La Fonda is the oldest Mexican food restaurant in San Antonio and serves both Tex-Mex cuisine as well as authentic dishes of interior Mexico. Try their regional specials, including fajitas and cheese enchiladas with La Fonda's famous enchilada sauce. They also serve brunch and have outdoor seating. Find out more here.

3. Taqueria El Trompo

In addition to some of the best tacos around, you should try the burritos, mini tacquitos and the tortas. Plus, if you have really picky eaters, they also have hot dogs and hamburgers. Find out more here.

4. El Chivito Tortas Ahogadas

For outdoor dining, this spot is a must try. Fans talk about their tacos dorados, empanadas and corn in a cup. The ambience is casual, but their food is seriously good. Find out more here.

5. Ernesto's Mexican Specialties

A family run establishment, fans talk about the amazing seafood and sauces at this "hidden gem." Find out more here.

6. Mi Tierra Cafe & Bakery

This iconic Mexican restaurant in downtown San Antonio is open 24 hours a day. And they have live music. And a Mexican bakery with amazing pastries, candies and Mexican hot chocolate. When we say this delightful Mexican restaurant has it all, we mean it. Find out more here.

7. Rosario's Mexican Cafe Y Cantina

Located just south of San Antonio's famous Riverwalk, you need to start your visit to Rosario's off with happy hour and a just as famous margarita. This best Mexican restaurant has been in San Antonio for 25 years and they know their way around chips and salsa, plus all your other favorites. Find out more here.

8. Chela's Tacos

Chela's prides themselves on serving the best natural ingredients, and their love of good and good-for-you food shows. Fans rave about the Cilantro Chicken taco and veggie tacos; find them at their Broadway or St. Mary's locations, or at one of their catering food trucks. Find out more here.

9. Garcia's Mexican Food

This family-run best Mexican restaurant has been open in San Antonio for 57 years. Word is, try the brisket tacos, and then come back the next day for the papas con huevo breakfast tacos! Fans also love the carne giusada, huevos mexicana and guacamole. Find out more here.

10. Taquitos West Ave.

The consensus is that the Jalisco-style street tacos at this Mexican restaurant are amazing. It's also one of the San Antonio Mexican joints that stays open late for all your taco cravings. Find out more here.

