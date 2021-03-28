If you're a wine enthusiast who is less than enthusiastic about using a traditional corkscrew to open bottles of wine, we've got good news. We've created a list of the best electric wine bottle openers, perfect for wine lovers and novices alike.

These electric corkscrew gadgets are all designed to open wine bottles without any of the hassles that sometimes come with cork removal. It's one of the must-have wine accessories for anyone who likes to enjoy a bottle (or two) every now and then.

The Best Electric Wine Bottle Openers

This electric wine opener set makes opening your favorite wine as easy as the push of a button. It can remove a cork in as little as seven seconds and comes with a foil cutter, wine aerator, and a wine pourer too. This is a great gift set for any wine-lover in your life (yes, that includes you).

Listed as Amazon's choice for an automatic electric wine bottle opener, this machine can open up to 30 bottles of wine on a single charge and includes a recharging base. It takes the hassle out of uncorking a bottle of wine.

Gone are the days of painful cork removal, this tool can open wine bottles easily and painlessly. A blue LED light lets you know when the wine opener is working properly, and the sleek design means it can sit on your counter.

This cordless wine opener is a great countertop option due to its sleek stainless steel design. The rechargeable battery can open up to 50 bottles of wine on a single charge and screw into natural corks and synthetic corks without issue. This corkscrew wine opener has two buttons: "remove" to uncork the wine and "eject" to release the cork.

The buttonless design of this ergonomic automatic corkscrew makes uncorking a breeze. The corkscrew mechanism works automatically and includes a built-in foil cutter. This gadget charges using a USB adapter charging unit and is one of the smaller automatic wine bottle openers on the market.

adsense ad