Like every other drink, there are seemingly a million different versions and brands of coconut water out there to buy. How are you supposed to know which are the best to open your wallet for?

Coconut water is a great drink for anyone who's trying to be health-conscious. The healthiest coconut water has lots of electrolytes and a ton of potassium, for starters. It's essentially an all-natural sports drink without all the added sugars. In fact, it has natural sugars to make it tasty but is also chock full of vitamins and minerals, and WebMD reported that some substances in coconut water could have antioxidant benefits for the body. What more could you ask for when you're looking to hydrate?

You're also going to want to look for coconut water without a ton of preservatives, and most sources seem to suggest that pure coconut water drinks are the best. Basically, look for something hydrating but healthy, with natural flavors and few sweeteners that wouldn't be in natural coconut water.

Let's take a look at some of the best coconut water brands you can find at the grocery store or online at retailers like Amazon.

​1. Taste Nirvana

Delish rated this water highly. The company is run by a father and son out of Thailand, and they use Thailand's Nam Hom Coconuts to get great flavor without a ton of additives. Sourcing matters!

2. Vita Coco Original

Eat This, Not That recommended Vita Coco's original coconut beverage because it tastes "nutritious" and has a good balance with the little bit of sugar the brand adds alongside the Vitamin C it throws in, too.

3. ZICO Natural

Zico Natural was chosen by Women's Health for its "transparency" because the company makes nutrition facts "easy to find" on the company's website. This particular drink has 100 percent coconut water with no sugar added.

4. Amy & Brian Coconut Juice With Pulp

Delish also recommended this coconut juice from Amy & Brian. This unsweetened, fresh coconut drink reportedly has a "full-flavored, nutty taste."

5. Harmless Harvest Organic

This water was highly rated by a few different sources. Delish noted that it is certified USDA organic and Fair for Life, meaning it's fair trade. Women's Health reported that it is higher in carbs and sugar than some other brands, but still rated it number one on their list.

If you're looking for a good source for hydration particularly after exercise, maybe give coconut water a chance over a regular old sports drink.

adsense ad