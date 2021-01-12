Get ready, Ben & Jerry's has made it possible to enjoy a delicious bowl of ice cream with your pup! The Vermont-based ice cream chain announced on Monday that Pontch's Mix and Rosie's Batch will be hitting grocery stores and pet stores nationwide. Built on a sunflower butter base, the new Ben & Jerry's Doggie Desserts frozen treats come in two delicious dog-friendly flavors that your pooch will love.

Ben & Jerry's Releases New Dog Ice Cream

Named after two employee's dogs, Pontch's Mix and Rosie's Batch are two dog treats your furry friend will love. Pontch's Mix, which is named after a French bulldog, features ice cream mixed with peanut butter and pretzel swirls. Rosie's Batch, which is named after a rescue dog of mixed heritage, features pumpkin with mini cookies. Each ice cream comes in a mini-cup for $2.99 and 4-pack multipacks available for $7.99. While it sounds yummy, pet owners might want to grab their own pints at the store. According to Ben & Jerry's, the treats are "not labeled for human enjoyment."

"We know our fans love their dogs and treat them like family," said Lindsay Bumps, a Ben & Jerry's Global Marketing Specialist who also happens to be a certified veterinary technician, in a news release. "We created this product line so pups can enjoy something even better than belly rubs. Doggie Desserts are the sweetest treat they'll ever put their paws on."

To develop the treat for your hungry mutt, Ben & Jerry's worked with a veterinary nutritionist, a regulatory consultant, and the Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) and NSF International to make sure the ice cream was safe and delicious for dogs.

Ben and Jerry's also sells pet accessories such as a plush ice cream toy, a dog bowl, and a tie-dye dog leash made from recycled water bottles.

