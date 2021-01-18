At the beginning of the pandemic, people were racing to liquor stores to stock up on booze. It's kind of sad that many of us lean on alcohol during hard times, honestly. However, there's nothing wrong with a little bit of wine (in moderation, of course). If you're leaning on wine to get you through January 20th, then I have the perfect wine glass for you.

This President Trump wine glass is the perfect gift for a wine lover. Pour a glass of wine into this funny tumbler on Inauguration Day.

Housewarming, Mother's Day, or birthday gift

Funny Christmas gift for White Elephant parties

Great gift for wine lovers

Ships from the United States

Arrives in a few business days

You can find the funny wine glass on Amazon today for $15.99. The Donald Trump stemless wine glass is too funny not to share with others. Once you show this off to your best friends (Republican and Democrats), they'll get a good laugh out of it.

The high-quality glassware is supposedly dishwasher safe, but I bet it would last longer if you just gave it a good hand wash. If you have a collection of wine glasses, then you know these decals tend to fade a bit in the dishwasher. Sad! (As Trump would say.)

Get your wine bottles ready (because Trump, of course). And be sure to check out this hilarious Donald Trump wine bottle opener. The bottle opener and wine glass were made for each other!

One last thing, depending on how this year goes, we might need one that says "Because Biden." Don't let us down, Biden.

