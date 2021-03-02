Doesn't happy hour just sound like the best idea at 5 p.m. on a Friday? The workweek is over, and there are usually no dire responsibilities to tend to early on a Saturday morning. While meeting at the bar for an old fashioned seems lovely, I sure do love drinking in the comfort of my own home. With the help of a few cocktail recipes and a gold bar cart loaded with liquor, who needs a dive bar?

If you love entertaining, a bar cart is a must. I love offering my friends drinks after a long week. Once my guests spot the bar cart in the dining room, I'm fixing them up a whiskey sour or jack and coke to unwind. Create the home bar you've always dreamed of with a bar cart that's suitable for your living room or dining room.

Not only are these functional, but they're stylish. Choose from many looks, including century modern and industrial style.

Best Gold Bar Carts

adsense ad