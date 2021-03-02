Doesn't happy hour just sound like the best idea at 5 p.m. on a Friday? The workweek is over, and there are usually no dire responsibilities to tend to early on a Saturday morning. While meeting at the bar for an old fashioned seems lovely, I sure do love drinking in the comfort of my own home. With the help of a few cocktail recipes and a gold bar cart loaded with liquor, who needs a dive bar?
If you love entertaining, a bar cart is a must. I love offering my friends drinks after a long week. Once my guests spot the bar cart in the dining room, I'm fixing them up a whiskey sour or jack and coke to unwind. Create the home bar you've always dreamed of with a bar cart that's suitable for your living room or dining room.
Not only are these functional, but they're stylish. Choose from many looks, including century modern and industrial style.
Best Gold Bar Carts
1. The Mezzanine Shoppe Manhattan Modern 2 Shelf Rolling Bar Cart, 29.25", Gold
This gold metal bar cart has two mirrored tempered glass shelves, two handles, and four locking caster wheels for easy mobility. The mirrored shelves are perfect for those who want shelving with some flair.
This wine cart is going to come in handy for hosting girl's night.
2. Kate and Laurel Vasseur Modern Bar Cart, 19 x 15 x 30, Gold, Glam 3-Tier Mirrored Glass Bar Cart for Serving, Storage, and Display
The gold finish on this bar cart is nice! Anyone else ready to serve up their best old fashioned like your favorites from Mad Men? The bar cart features four wheels with a locking design to make it easy to transport your glassware and wine bottles to the living room or outdoor area.
Ditch your boring kitchen cart and step up your home decor with this bar serving cart.
An Amazon customer gave it five stars and wrote, "This is a beautiful cart that can have multiple uses. The gold finish looks elegant, but would fit in any room. The cart was easy to put together and wheels easily. It is nice and strong."
3. Linon Gina Mid-Century Bar Cart, Gold
Whether you need a nightcap or have guests over, you'll be glad you have your liquor and mixers ready on a bar cart. Remember, there are some benefits to moderate drinking.
I love this retro look! The glass top is also a nice touch. This is Amazon's Choice for mid-century bar carts for a reason. It's under $110, and customers adore it.
Mac gave it five stars and wrote, "I had this cart in my wish list for almost a month, finally order it. I was very happy with the quality and size of the chart. The shelves are mirrored which makes the look even more nice."
Here's another 3-tier cart I love. Assembly only requires five easy steps! And of course, there are four wheels for easy transportation.
5. Kate and Laurel Celia Modern Glam 3-Tier Metal Bar Cart, 14 x 14 x 28, Gold, Decorative Round Serving Cart with Lockable Wheels
Consider this cart as well. This would look great in small living areas. It's only 13.75 inches wide by 13.75 inches deep by 28 inches high.
One customer said she uses it in her bathroom for beauty products. That's a great idea!
Now, this is unique. If you want your bar area to stand out, here you go!
I love metal frames on these barware furniture pieces, but rose gold is also a great color to consider. For wine glasses, wine racks, side tables, and stemware, visit Amazon.
This post was originally published in 2019.