If You Have One Canning Book, Make it the Ball Blue Book

Are you interested in making preserves and getting into pressure canning? Then you should get your hands on the Ball Blue Book. Any aspiring canner, or even someone who's been involved in dehydrating, home canning, pickling, and general food preservation for a while, should get something out of the Ball Blue Book Guide to Preserving.

What Is the Ball Blue Book?

The book "provides recipes and procedures for water bathed home preserves, as well as basic procedures and some recipes for pressure canning," Healthy Canning reported.

The most new edition of the book you can find is the 37th edition of Blue Book. It is one of the most well-regarded books on fresh preserving and canning recipes for American canners in the United States, but there are also metric editions in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Ball and Kerr mason jars are often used in home canning, so it makes sense that a reference on canning and preserving in mason jars is so popular.

The earliest-known version of the book was actually called The Correct Method for Preserving Fruit, according to Healthy Canning. It was first issued in 1909.

What Does the Ball Blue Book Teach Canners?

The book offers everything from procedures on Ball canning to new recipes for new meal creations and more. It's basically a complete guide to everything you could ever want to know about the process.

So if you'd like to get into canning veggies, you should check out the Ball Blue Book. You could always look for a brand new copy, but it sounds like a lot of the advice is the same in many of the recent editions.

Canning is not exactly a bad hobby to get into, especially if you're into homesteading, and the Ball Blue Book should help you with any questions you may have.

