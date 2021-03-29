Taking a Baking Soda Bath Can Relieve Itchy Skin

Have you ever taken a baking soda bath? The DIY detox bath method is touted by lots of medical sites as an effective treatment for certain skin and health issues, and if you haven't tried to take one of these hot baths, it's about time you considered it. Let's take a closer look at the benefits of a baking soda bath and why you should think about trying one out.

What is a Baking Soda Bath?

A baking soda bath is a bath in which you use baking soda and "add between 5 tablespoons to 2 cups" to your bathwater, according to Healthline. You make sure the baking soda dissolves in the warm water (not super hot water!), then simply soak in the bathtub for 10 to 40 minutes.

What Are Some of the Health Benefits Behind This Method?

Detoxifying baking soda baths can help you "relieve tension and pain, promote perspiration, boost circulation," and "encourage healing," according to Healthline.

Supposedly, these baths can also relieve yeast infection symptoms like itching, burning, and swelling. In fact, a 2014 study in Current Microbiology found that baking soda kills Candida cells that lead to yeast infections.

Medical News Today reports that these baths can help with fungal skin infections and nail infections, help reduce eczema flareups, aid in people dealing with psoriasis, and can help with healing from rashes and itchy skin caused by poison ivy, poison oak, or sumac.

Healthline notes these baths can also help with diaper rash, although you'll want to use less baking soda for babies. To specifically make a detox bath, the site suggests combining the baking ingredient with Epsom salt, sea salt, and ground ginger for detoxification.

Baking soda baths can also reportedly help with constipation, other skin issues like chickenpox, and urinary tract infections.

Caution: Tread Lightly

​You should keep in mind that if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, have high blood pressure or diabetes, or have open wounds or infections, you should avoid this bath type. When it comes to wounds or infections, you might be OK if you just steer clear of the affected area, but better safe than sorry.

If you have any other health concerns you think may impact you using this home remedy, seek medical advice first. While these baths use natural ingredients, there are always exceptions and people react differently even to the most natural remedies -- those with sensitive skin or other skin conditions should be cautious.

Ultimately, if you'd like to treat yourself to a home remedy that has health benefits and helps you remove dead skin cells, relax, and focus on your wellness and health, a baking soda bath is a good start.

