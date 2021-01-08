Who doesn't love crispy bacon? If you've got a super bowl party to plan, or maybe just need bacon appetizers for another get-together and need ideas, you're in luck. Here, we've compiled several different easy appetizers and side dishes that use bacon that should please just about any guest you could offer them to.

1. Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

First off, something a little spicy! These poppers are baked instead of fried and are stuffed with both cream cheese and cheddar cheese before being wrapped in a piece of bacon. See the recipe.

2. Brown Sugar Bacon Bites

There are only four ingredients in this bacon appetizer -- thick-cut bacon, dark brown sugar, pepper, and ground fennel seed. Enjoy!

3. Bacon and Chives Cheese Balls

Who doesn't love a good cheese ball? This recipe calls for fresh chives, finely chopped bacon, pretzel sticks, and plenty of other goodies -- and they're somehow only 81 calories!

4. Creamy Bacon Cheese Dip

A good dip can really make a party. This creamy bacon cheese dip is made in about five minutes and doesn't even require baking -- just bacon, cream cheese, sour cream, and plenty of spices for flavor.

5. Candied Bacon

This candied bacon recipe needs just three things: thick-cut bacon, black pepper, and light brown sugar. You coat the bacon in the brown sugar to make it caramelized. A delicious, sweet treat if you're looking for great bacon appetizers!

6. Bacon and Green Onion Cheese Ball

This cheese ball recipe is more for spreading and includes parmesan cheese, green onions, and either bacon pieces or a package of bacon bits. See the recipe.

7. Blue Cheese Bacon Puffs

Get a little fancy with these bacon puffs. They bake for 20-25 minutes on parchment-lined baking sheets and should be served warm or at room temperature. Check out the recipe here.

8. Bacon Deviled Eggs

Is there ever not an occasion to serve deviled eggs? This particular flavor combo calls for Dijon mustard, mayonnaise, and pickle relish in the yolk topping with bacon bits and a "sprinkle" of chives on top.

9. Bacon Guacamole Bites

This recipe is touted as being low in carbohydrates, so if you have someone who's watching their carbs coming to your next party or potluck, this could be a good option.

10. Sweet and Spicy Bacon Wrapped Meatballs

What could possibly make meatballs even better? Why, wrapping them in bacon of course! Check out this recipe from The Gunny Sack.

11. Sweet Potato Bacon Bites

Who knew Whole Foods had such a great bacon appetizer recipe for your game day party, just waiting to be discovered?

12. Barbecue Bacon Wrapped Tater Tots

​Another food combo that most people will enjoy -- bacon and tater tots! You'll also need sweet barbecue sauce and wooden toothpicks for this bacon appetizer recipe.

13. Bite-Sized Baked Bacon Brie Pockets

Not only do these look delicious, they're also super cute! These are sure to be a winner if you know someone who likes brie and honey.

14. Sriracha Honey Glazed Bacon Wrapped Pineapple

With this appetizer, you can even sneak some fruit in among the other, less than healthy snacks.

15. Crock-Pot Bacon Wrapped Lit'l Smokies

Smokies are usually a hit, so why not try wrapping them in bacon and throwing them in a slow cooker like a Crock-Pot? See this appetizer recipe here.

