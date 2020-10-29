Here at Wide Open Eats, we're still obsessing over air fryers and instant pots, but we're also intrigued with the 'As Seen On TV' Egg Pod. This little kitchen gadget has been around for a while, but it's too cool! With Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up, I can't help but think about having boiled eggs within minutes to make cooking so much easier.

Boiled eggs are a must for deviled eggs, egg salad, and many casserole recipes. Of course, you can always depend on your stovetop, but your good ol' kitchen microwave is here to speed up the process.

Hey, the commercial might have been a bit cheesy, but this thing works! See for yourself.

Egg Pod Review

As Seen On TV Egg Pod

This microwave egg cooker is easy to use! The Egg Pod is a 2-in-1 egg poacher and peeler. Stem, shake, and slide for ready to eat eggs. All you need to do is add cold water to your pod and set the microwave timer to 9 minutes. You'll have perfect eggs each time. Oh, the power of the microwave.

Once you're done, hand wash it or place it in your dishwasher. Yep! Clean up is that simple. The Egg Pod is completely dishwasher safe, which gives customers another reason to prefer this over their regular cookware. I bet your nonstick pots and pans aren't top-rack dishwasher safe!

It also has a unique design, making it easy to store in your cabinets with your fry pans, pots, and measuring cups for compact storage.

Add this gadget to your wishlist today. You can find the Egg Pod in stock and priced at only $19.95. It does the work for you and perfectly cooks eggs. This is absolutely the perfect gift for egg lovers who love hard boiled eggs in salads. The holidays are right around the corner. Get yours before it's out of stock!

