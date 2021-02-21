Secret menus are the cool thing at fast food restaurants these days. Sometimes those secret menu items are hacks customers can request and sometimes they are former menu items that employees can make for you. Arby's secret menu is made of fan favorites that aren't technically on the menu anymore, but if you "whisper your secret order to the cashier, the sandwich will be yours."

As with all secret menus, we encourage you to ask nicely. Remember that your cashier may not know exactly what you're talking about, so be prepared to offer details. And know that not every location may have the necessary ingredients to make every secret menu item.

You can also make your own Arby's secret menu items by swapping breads or trying different kinds of sauces. Be the secret menu item you want to see in the world.

Here's the list of all the things on Arby's secret menu:

Super Roast Beef Sandwich

Arby's famous roast beef, lettuce, tomato, Red Ranch Sauce and a toasted sesame seed bun make this a classic roast beef sandwich, and classic is good.

Ultimate BLT

It's a classic BLT, just with lots of bacon. Also Arby's special honey wheat bread, which adds to the ultimate in this secret sandwich. For the record, you can ask for a bread swap on any sandwich, so if you like the honey wheat bread, try it on some of the other sandwiches.

Roast Ham & Swiss Sandwich

It sounds like a simple sandwich to be on the Arby's secret menu, but roast ham and Swiss cheese on honey wheat bread with lettuce, tomato, mayo and spicy brown honey mustard? Yes, please.

Roast Beef & Swiss Sandwich

If you like your sweet and tangy sandwiches with roast beef instead of roast ham, then this secret sandwich is the one for you. If you need more sauce with your roast beef, just ask for it. You can switch sauces up, too, and try out different flavor combos.

The Meat Mountain Sandwich

"We have the meats" isn't just a slogan as evidenced by this mountain of a meat sandwich. It starts off with two chicken tenders, then piles on slices of roast turkey, pit-smoked ham, corned beef, 13-hour smoked brisket, USDA-choice Angus steak, roast beef, and pepper bacon. Oh, and they add cheddar cheese and Swiss cheese in there, too.

Bacon Beef 'n Cheddar

Adding bacon to almost anything makes it taste better, right? That's the idea behind the Bacon Beef 'n Cheddar sandwich on Arby's secret menu -- take the Beef 'n Cheddar sandwich (which used to be known as the Arby's Melt) and add some extra bacon goodness and an onion roll to make it beyond classic.

Turkey Classic

Arby's took the simple Turkey Classic--three ounces of roast turkey on a sesame seed bun--off their menu, but they still slice the turkey right there and they have toasted sesame seed buns, so ask for this easy-going classic if you're looking to keep things simple.

Turkey 'n Cheddar

This secret sandwich is more than just the Turkey Classic with cheese. It's turkey, cheddar cheese, Arby's Red Ranch Sauce and an onion roll, and it's not on their printed menu any more.

French Dip Max

Yes, the French Dip is a regular menu item, but this sandwich is to the max. It's the regular sandwich with double the meat, so only order if you're hungry to the max. (Pro tip: You can order double the meat on any sandwich to make your own Arby's secret menu item if that particular location allows it. Ask nicely if you want to try it.)

Double Stacked Reuben

Speaking of doubling the meat, if you see the Reuben sandwich on the menu, you can ask for double the corned beef for a giant sandwich complete with Swiss cheese, tangy sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing. Or you could get a little crazy and order the Double Stacked Reuben with half corned beef and half turkey or ham. It's your sandwich, so go wild.

The Current Menu

Arby's menu is pretty consistent. While they do introduce new menu items, they know they're brand (meat and more meat) and they stick to it. They also have a great side items menu, including loaded curly fries and onion rings. These "Friends of Meat" are the perfect accompaniment to your meaty sandwich. And they do have a side salad so that you can get some greens with your meat. They also have a dessert menu consisting of milkshakes, cookies and turnovers.

This post was originally published on July 27, 2018.

