When I was in college, I worked for a big-box retailer. I actually really liked working there, until the day I asked for Thanksgiving off. "We're open on Thanksgiving. No one gets Thanksgiving off," they told me. But what about family values? "Sorry, if I let you take the day off, I'll have to let everyone off." I quit on the spot and never looked back.

Unfortunately, we live in a day and age where Black Friday sales are so popular they starting on Thanksgiving Day (that is every year but this one). No matter the consequence, these retail stores are ripping employees away from the table on a day when families should matter the most. Thanksgiving, after all, is about celebrating gratitude and being with the ones you love.

I long ago boycotted Black Friday (thanks in part to my horrible experience). In general, I like to stick to homemade gifts or locally made goods instead of those purchased from corporate retailers. I appreciate the efforts of companies like REI, who not only closed all their stores on Thanksgiving but also on Black Friday. Their #optoutside campaign has certainly gained more traction with those of us who value family first than they could have profited with a day's worth of sales.

So whether you stay home and make delicious meals with your leftovers or go out for the deals, think about these stores that are giving back to their employees by closing on Thanksgiving day.

This information is constantly updated on Best Black Friday's blog.

Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2020:

Academy Sports

Bath and Body Works

Bed Bath and Beyond

Belk

Best Buy

BJ's Wholesale

Costco

Dick's Sporting Goods

Foot Locker

GameStop

Home Depot

JCPenny

Kohl's

Macy's

Micheals

Office Depot / OfficeMax

Old Navy

REI

Sam's Club

Simon Property Group

Target

Ulta

Under Armour

Walmart

Williams Sonoma

Stores Expected to Close, but Unconfirmed

Ace Hardware

Barnes & Noble

Crate & Barrel

Gap

Hobby Lobby

IKEA

Lowe's

Marshalls

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Office Depot & OfficeMax

Patagonia

Petco

Petsmart

Staples

T.J. MAXX

The Container Store

World Market

Stores That Will Be Open on Thanksgiving

Acme

Rite Aid

Walgreens

CVS

Dollar General

Big Lots

Family Dollar

Do you feel that stores should be closed on Thanksgiving? While there are two sides to every coin (we keep shopping, forcing stores' hands for more hours), we encourage going offline on Thanksgiving (apart from your recipe needs!) to reconnect with your friends and family.

The article has been updated for 2020.

adsense ad