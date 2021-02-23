I remember clearly when Aldi opened in our town growing up, because it quickly became my mom's favorite store. She loved everything about it, from the low prices to the shopping cart rental system. Aldi is actually a German chain that has opened in 20 countries, and it's owned by brothers Karl and Theo Albrecht, who also own Trader Joes. If you haven't experienced the joy of shopping at Aldi's, the first thing to research are Aldi's hours!

Aldi's Mission

Aldi's mission is to provide high-quality groceries without the high prices. You can easily find fresh produce and organic foods at Aldi's at much lower prices than those found at other grocery stores. Because of its low prices and quality ingredients, Aldi is wildly popular throughout the U.S., with over 1,800 U.S. stores. In fact, Aldi is on track to become America's third largest supermarket chain behind Walmart and Kroger, with 2,500 Aldi stores in the U.S. by the end of next year.

For those wondering how high-quality food could be so cheap, there are a few reasons. For one, Aldi doesn't have national brands, so they have less to store in warehouses and display in the store. This allows them to have smaller stores than most other grocery retailers, which allows for cheaper rent prices. Aldi also uses energy-efficient lighting and avoids using brand names, two money-saving strategies that go a long way.

This no-frills grocery chain is committed to the environment, encouraging customers to bring their own bags. To use a store bag, you must pay a small fee. Because of its convenience and prices, it's not uncommon for hundreds of people to show up for the grand opening of a new store. Whether you're there for lunch meat at the Deli or some fresh veggies for your casserole, Aldi's got it.

Aldi is also known for having a plenitude of tasty, gluten-free options. From bread to brownie mix to granola, you can find a gluten-free option at Aldi that tastes just as good as the original. As for those cutting back on grocery shopping, this grocery store makes it easy to stay safe during coronavirus- simply use instacart to have your groceries delivered to your home or ready for pick-up!

Aldi's Hours

If you're sold on taking a trip to Aldi, the hours of operation for the majority of Aldi stores are 9 am to 9 pm. However, some locations of Aldi open at 8 am or 8:30 am on certain days, and some Aldi locations close at 8 pm. If you don't feel like checking the store hours of the Aldi near you, just show up between 9 am and 8 pm on any day and you'll be good to go. Use the store locator on the Aldi website to find the closest location, and enjoy your cheap but high-quality groceries!

