One of my favorite holiday traditions to do every year is to buy an advent calendar. Most of the time they are filled with chocolate, but sometimes I like to change it up a bit and get something a bit more naughty! Boozy advent calendars are a fun way to get into the holiday season spirit and countdown the days until Christmas. From glasses of wine and mini bottles of prosecco to single malt whiskey, here are our picks for the best alcohol advent calendars.
Wine Lovers' Advent Calendar
Looking for the perfect gift? This advent calendar is filled with 24 quarter-bottles including Bordeaux, Pinot Grigio, bubbly Prosecco, and a decadent Cabernet Sauvignon.
Take a chance to look at the holiday box as well that contains 12 quarter bottles of fine sparkling wine, world-class reds, and a few stellar white wines from Spain, France, and Italy.
The Bourbon Advent Calendar
Served by the dram, this bourbon and American whisky advent calendar makes a great gift idea. Maker's Mark, Balcones, 1792 Small Batch, and Uncle Nearest are some of the products available in this box.
12 Nights of Wine By Vinebox
Celebrate the holidays with "the world's first wine advent calendar". Sip a delicious glass of wine every night underneath the Christmas tree.
Aldi's Wine, Beer, And Hard Seltzer Advent Calendars
View this post on Instagram
We’re so excited to release our advent calendars today, we’re making it a holiday! 🎉 From this day forward, the 1st Wednesday of November shall be and will always remain… #ALDIAdventCalendarDay! Celebrate by picking up a calendar to match every personality on your list. 🎄🎁📆 North Carolina and West Virginia will not receive all varieties of alcohol-themed advent calendars.
Starting November 4, thirsty customers can buy three different advent calendars from Aldi including their Vista Bay hard seltzer advent calendar, their beer advent calendar, and wine advent calendar. These holiday favorites go fast, so hurry in!
Give Them Beer Advent Calendar
Beer lovers will love popping open a cold one every day with this boozy advent calendar from Givethembeer.com. This calendar includes 12 delicious craft beers for the 12 days of Christmas.
Hoppy Hanukkah Craft Beer Box
Celebrate 8 crazy nights with your favorite craft beer! Beer styles will range from hazy New England IPAs to creamy Stouts and boozy Belgians
Ginvent Advent Calendar
Love gin? This gin advent calendar is packed with 24 delicious gins, from old favorites to new producers.
The Spirit Co. Rum Advent Calendar
Yoho me harteys! Sip on one of the world's oldest spirits while you celebrate!
Get the calendar here.
The Spirit Co. Drinks by the Dram Tequila & Mezcal
View this post on Instagram
Introducing the new Collection Series ! 12 agave-packed drams of deliciousness in a box...perfect for a gift or to enjoy with friends. This 12 window box includes some of the most interesting Tequila and Mezcal offerings, perfect for any agave lovers out there. Shipping soon, link in bio
Explore Mexico by way of this advent calendar. Tweleve delicious tequilas and mezcals, including Tapatio Reposado Tequila, Mezcal Verde, and El Jimador Reposado are included in this boozy box.
Get the calendar here.
DIY Alcohol Advent Calendar
Want to make it a mix? Simply make your own advent calendar by purchasing the alcohol on its own and packing it in an empty advent calendar. What a White Claw advent calendar? It's possible! The only limit is your imagination.