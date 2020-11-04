One of my favorite holiday traditions to do every year is to buy an advent calendar. Most of the time they are filled with chocolate, but sometimes I like to change it up a bit and get something a bit more naughty! Boozy advent calendars are a fun way to get into the holiday season spirit and countdown the days until Christmas. From glasses of wine and mini bottles of prosecco to single malt whiskey, here are our picks for the best alcohol advent calendars.

Wine Lovers' Advent Calendar

Looking for the perfect gift? This advent calendar is filled with 24 quarter-bottles including Bordeaux, Pinot Grigio, bubbly Prosecco, and a decadent Cabernet Sauvignon.

Take a chance to look at the holiday box as well that contains 12 quarter bottles of fine sparkling wine, world-class reds, and a few stellar white wines from Spain, France, and Italy.

Get the calendar here.

The Bourbon Advent Calendar

Served by the dram, this bourbon and American whisky advent calendar makes a great gift idea. Maker's Mark, Balcones, 1792 Small Batch, and Uncle Nearest are some of the products available in this box.

Get the calendar here.

12 Nights of Wine By Vinebox

Celebrate the holidays with "the world's first wine advent calendar". Sip a delicious glass of wine every night underneath the Christmas tree.

Get the calendar here.

Aldi's Wine, Beer, And Hard Seltzer Advent Calendars

Starting November 4, thirsty customers can buy three different advent calendars from Aldi including their Vista Bay hard seltzer advent calendar, their beer advent calendar, and wine advent calendar. These holiday favorites go fast, so hurry in!

Get the calendar here.

Give Them Beer Advent Calendar

Beer lovers will love popping open a cold one every day with this boozy advent calendar from Givethembeer.com. This calendar includes 12 delicious craft beers for the 12 days of Christmas.

Get the calendar here.

Hoppy Hanukkah Craft Beer Box

Celebrate 8 crazy nights with your favorite craft beer! Beer styles will range from hazy New England IPAs to creamy Stouts and boozy Belgians

Get the calendar here.

Ginvent Advent Calendar

Love gin? This gin advent calendar is packed with 24 delicious gins, from old favorites to new producers.

Get the calendar here.

The Spirit Co. Rum Advent Calendar

Yoho me harteys! Sip on one of the world's oldest spirits while you celebrate!

Get the calendar here.

The Spirit Co. Drinks by the Dram Tequila & Mezcal

Explore Mexico by way of this advent calendar. Tweleve delicious tequilas and mezcals, including Tapatio Reposado Tequila, Mezcal Verde, and El Jimador Reposado are included in this boozy box.

Get the calendar here.

DIY Alcohol Advent Calendar

Want to make it a mix? Simply make your own advent calendar by purchasing the alcohol on its own and packing it in an empty advent calendar. What a White Claw advent calendar? It's possible! The only limit is your imagination.

