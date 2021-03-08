Best space-saving option for bedrooms

LUMINOUS is a fantastic brand to consider for humidifiers and air purifiers. The $79 gadget only weighs 2.2 pounds and comes with two filters. Use it in the spring through fall for clean air, and use it in the wintertime to add moisture to the air. Keep in mind, like many combos, it cannot function as a purifier and humidifier at the same time.

The humidifier will help with sinus issues and dry skin. The air purifier will remove dust, smoke, odor, and pet dander from indoor air. It can purify and humidify the air in rooms up to 100 square feet. I love this option since the humidifier filter is washable.

A customer gave it five stars and wrote, "I love that this is a dual functioning product. I have limited space, so having 2 different machines isn't an option. With this, I can just swap out a filter (which is super easy to do) and have an air purifier or humidifier - whatever I need most at the time. It's so quiet my cat who is afraid of everything sits beside it without any issues. I have a lot of animals inside and trees and plants outside, and since I started using this my breathing has been better and the usual allergy symptoms are a distant memory!!"

Best option for living rooms

This 2-in-1 combo is another favorite for people who only want one gadget to increase their indoor air quality. The $209 unit is a great option for large living rooms or bedrooms.

The four-stage filtration system has a pre-filter, fiber mesh filter, activated carbon filter, and a true HEPA filter to target allergens, smoke, pet hair, dust mites, mold spores, and more contaminants as small as 0.3 microns. As for humidification, it's also top-notch. Provide relief from coughing and congestion while it purifies your air.

That's right, this device can purify the air as it humidifies the air. This is the best pick for targeting humidity levels while also keeping air purification a priority. There are four fan speed settings (including an auto mode), so adjust it to your liking. And of course, be sure to replace the air filter every six months.

Karen gave it five stars and wrote, "Just had a newborn and with covid I've been extra paranoid. This little unit has been working good so far. It filters air really good. I will say that it does get colder in room once its filtered the air."

Best option under $200

VENTA's 2-in-1 combo is priced right at $199 and has over 1,300 positive ratings. The purifying device is ideal for spaces up to 200 square feet. (You can also choose one for up to 600 square feet.) It targets dust, pollen, pet dander, and more allergens. A couple gave it five stars and a nice, detailed review. Check it out!

It includes a 10-year warranty.

Best overall option

This is Amazon's Choice for air purifiers and humidifier combos. It is a little pricey ($379), but customers love it. It can work as a humidifier, purifier, or both at the same time.

The 14-pound device has six pre-sets for the family (including baby profiles). Download the app to customize and control the unit. I love this option since you can also use it to diffuse essential oils. Clean air and lavender oil? I'm in! Sounds like the best sleep ever.

A customer gave it five stars and wrote, "I like the ability to add moisture to the air while purifying it."