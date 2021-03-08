You might be wondering, "Should I get an air purifier or humidifier?" Both. Air purifiers come in handy for allergy season, and humidifiers come in handy for the winter season (when the air is often dry). Air purifiers will remove pollutants from the air, and humidifiers will moisten the air.
Pet dander and other allergens contribute to coughing, sneezing, and more allergy symptoms. However, dry air is also bad for your nasal passages. Dry air causes your nose to become irritated, leaving you feeling like you need to blow your nose or drink water constantly! To sum things up, both gadgets will provide better air quality, but at different times of the year.
Best 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Humidifier Combos
1. Luminous Air Purifier and Humidifier in one, air purifier humidifier combination
Best space-saving option for bedrooms
LUMINOUS is a fantastic brand to consider for humidifiers and air purifiers. The $79 gadget only weighs 2.2 pounds and comes with two filters. Use it in the spring through fall for clean air, and use it in the wintertime to add moisture to the air. Keep in mind, like many combos, it cannot function as a purifier and humidifier at the same time.
The humidifier will help with sinus issues and dry skin. The air purifier will remove dust, smoke, odor, and pet dander from indoor air. It can purify and humidify the air in rooms up to 100 square feet. I love this option since the humidifier filter is washable.
A customer gave it five stars and wrote, "I love that this is a dual functioning product. I have limited space, so having 2 different machines isn't an option. With this, I can just swap out a filter (which is super easy to do) and have an air purifier or humidifier - whatever I need most at the time. It's so quiet my cat who is afraid of everything sits beside it without any issues. I have a lot of animals inside and trees and plants outside, and since I started using this my breathing has been better and the usual allergy symptoms are a distant memory!!"
2. Lifestyle by Focus LS-AP350 PURA Max Air Purifier and Humidifier with True HEPA Filter, Odor Allergies Eliminator for Smoke, Dust, Mold, Home and Pets with Optional Night Light and Child Lock
Best option for living rooms
This 2-in-1 combo is another favorite for people who only want one gadget to increase their indoor air quality. The $209 unit is a great option for large living rooms or bedrooms.
The four-stage filtration system has a pre-filter, fiber mesh filter, activated carbon filter, and a true HEPA filter to target allergens, smoke, pet hair, dust mites, mold spores, and more contaminants as small as 0.3 microns. As for humidification, it's also top-notch. Provide relief from coughing and congestion while it purifies your air.
That's right, this device can purify the air as it humidifies the air. This is the best pick for targeting humidity levels while also keeping air purification a priority. There are four fan speed settings (including an auto mode), so adjust it to your liking. And of course, be sure to replace the air filter every six months.
Karen gave it five stars and wrote, "Just had a newborn and with covid I've been extra paranoid. This little unit has been working good so far. It filters air really good. I will say that it does get colder in room once its filtered the air."
3. Venta LW15 Airwasher 2-in-1 Humidifier and Air Purifier in Black
Best option under $200
VENTA's 2-in-1 combo is priced right at $199 and has over 1,300 positive ratings. The purifying device is ideal for spaces up to 200 square feet. (You can also choose one for up to 600 square feet.) It targets dust, pollen, pet dander, and more allergens. A couple gave it five stars and a nice, detailed review. Check it out!
It includes a 10-year warranty.
4. BONECO H300 - Hybrid Humidifier & Air Purifier, 3-in-1 Air Washer - Removes Contaminants Like Pollen and Smoke - Super Quiet - Multi-Settings Including Baby and Sleep Modes
Best overall option
This is Amazon's Choice for air purifiers and humidifier combos. It is a little pricey ($379), but customers love it. It can work as a humidifier, purifier, or both at the same time.
The 14-pound device has six pre-sets for the family (including baby profiles). Download the app to customize and control the unit. I love this option since you can also use it to diffuse essential oils. Clean air and lavender oil? I'm in! Sounds like the best sleep ever.
A customer gave it five stars and wrote, "I like the ability to add moisture to the air while purifying it."
5. Thsinde Air Purifier, Home Air Purifiers Cool Mist Humidifiers 2-in-1 for Bedroom, Small Room and Office Whisper Quiet
Best space-saving option under $50
To keep things budget-friendly, consider this option. The space-saving device is perfect for offices and rooms. The HEPA air purifier will get your air quality to a fantastic level, and the humidifier has a terrific water level detection to keep the air moist.
Thsinde says, "Negative ions bring high efficiency air filtraction, it also is good for emotion lifting, no ozone. Perfect gift for father, mother, office mates and friends."
6. Sharp Triple Action Plasmacluster Air Purifier with Humidifying Function (254 sq. ft.), KC-850U
Runner-up
Sharp's purifier has been proven effective in reducing certain viruses and bacteria, including E-Coli, Staphylococcus, epidermidis, and Serratia marcescens. Now that's impressive.
The humidifier is also excellent. The humidifying function can purify a room up to 254 square feet.
Best Humidifier
7. GENIANI Top Fill Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedroom & Essential Oil Diffuser - Smart Aroma Ultrasonic Humidifier for Home, Baby, Large Room with Auto Shut Off, 4L Easy to Clean Water Tank (4L, Black)
This humidifier is Amazon's Choice for top-fill humidifiers. I don't know about you, but I love my current humidifier, but I wish it were top-fill. This $54 asthma-friendly humidifier has over 22,000 positive ratings and also works as a diffuser. Enjoy your favorite essential oils while you add moisture to your air!
Customers love that it's easy to clean and fill. To clean, wipe the empty tank with a wet cloth. Another great spec is that it's quiet, which means you can sleep with it on. Check out this review from Alex.
Best Air Purifier
8. Filtrete Air Purifier, Small/Medium Room True HEPA Filter, Captures 99.97% of Airborne particles such as Smoke, Dust, Pollen, Bacteria, Virus for 150 Sq. Ft., Office, Bedroom, Kitchen and more
This is the air purifier I have now, and I'm obsessed. I love the size of it, and it's quiet but does make a little noise when you turn up the fan speed. However, the light noise that it makes is actually relaxing for me at night.
I have to brag about the packaging. The unit was so easy to unpack since the tape was easy to tear off (I hate cutting boxes), plus the unit is lightweight.
Setting it up was also simple. All I had to do was plug it in, download the app, and pair it with my WiFi.
The app answered so many questions I had about air quality. The first thing I wanted to know was, "What is considered good air quality?" The answer was in the app and gave me some reassurance that the air rating was fantastic.
(0-50 is good, and mine was at 13 after it was plugged in for about half an hour.) And to be honest, it was measured right at 50 when I plugged it in, which is too close to 51 for me!
The device captures dust, lint, dust mite debris, mold spores, pollen, pet dander, smoke, smog, bacteria, viruses, PM 2.5, exhaust particles, and ultrafine particles.