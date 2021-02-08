If you have an air fryer, you've probably already tried the usual suspects like healthy french fries and sweet potato fries. Maybe you've even made baked potatoes or potato chips. That's a lot of air fryer potatoes. There's so much more you can do with that air fryer basket. You can air fry almost anything from veggies to meat to dessert. There really are air fryer recipes for all your favorite foods (unless your favorite food is soup, sorry).

Air-fried food does tend to be healthier because you don't need to use as much oil as when you're deep-frying foods. The hot air circulates around the food, giving anything a crispy exterior while cooking the food to perfection. And the clean up is so easy; simply wipe out the inside of the basket and you're ready to cook the next thing.

COSORI Air Fryer

Skip the deep fryer and try these 15 air fryer recipes instead.

Bacon-Wrapped Stuffed Chicken

Yes, you can make fried chicken in an air fryer. You can also make chicken nuggets, chicken thighs, and air fryer chicken tenders. There are a hundred different air fryer chicken recipes out there, but if you want to go a little bit upscale, try this bacon-wrapped, spinach and cheese stuffed chicken dish. Sure, it's keto-friendly, but it's also date night dinner at home friendly.

Get the recipe here.

Tortilla Chips

Making your own tortilla chips might sound like a pain, but using the air fryer, it's quick and simple. This air fryer recipe offers five different ways to spice up your homemade tortilla chips. Brush your corn tortillas with a little bit of olive oil to hold the spices and help the chip get nice and crispy. Now all you need to do is grab the guac, salsa, and sour cream for a chips and dip party!

Get the recipe here.

Buffalo Cauliflower

If you're trying to cut down on unhealthy chicken wings, but still need a tasty game day snack, try this Buffalo Cauliflower.

Get the recipe here.

Crispy Air Fryer Chickpeas Crispy chickpeas are amazing, but oven roasting them is a little work and time-intensive because you have to dry the chickpeas well and then wait for them to cook. This air fryer recipe takes a big chunk of that work out which means you can make this healthy snack fast and easy.

Get the recipe here.

Air Fryer Bacon

The best crispy bacon is made in the oven, but it takes some time. Using your air fryer for the best bacon takes nine minutes. Okay, bacon isn't the healthiest thing on this list, but everything in moderation, right?

Get the recipe here.

Egg Rolls

These air fried egg rolls turn out golden brown and crunchy, plus you can tweak the filling to your preferred taste. And without all the oil, it's the perfect easy appetizer.

Get the recipe here.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts need high heat to achieve their best taste. Air frying them works even better than roasting them you get crispy outsides and creamy insides. Plus, you can make this side dish while you're cooking on the stove, saving space, time, and clean up.

Get the recipe here.

Eggplant Parmesan

Lightly breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, and a little bit of marinara go together to make easy, healthy eggplant parmesan. You'll have to make this dish in batches because you don't want to overcrowd the air fryer basket, but it's worth the little bit of extra work.

Get the recipe here.

Air Fryer Fried Pickles

If you've never had fried pickles (also known as frickles), you need to change that. This snack is tasty and crispy and, trust me, you'll want to eat more than your share of the batch. Normally, these pickle slices go in the deep fryer, but this air fryer recipe makes your pickle a bit healthier.

Get the recipe here.

Air Fryer Zucchini Chips

Who says a vegetable side dish has to be boring? Sliced thin and covered with a parmesan cheese crust, these zucchini rounds are a little salty, a little crunchy, and everybody in your family will love eating their veggies this way.

Get the recipe here.

Coconut Shrimp

Breading shrimp with coconut flakes and panko breadcrumbs and then popping them in your air fryer for eight minutes makes for a perfect party appetizer. Don't forget the dipping sauce; this easy recipe uses apricot preserves and apple cider vinegar for a sweet and sour flavor that is a perfect balance with the coconut shrimp.

Get the recipe here.

Quick and Easy Air Fryer Meatballs

Meaty, cheesy, and fast, these meatballs are perfect with pasta or in sandwiches or soups. And we won't tell anyone if you eat them straight out of the air fryer basket, either (just wait until they cool down a bit).

Get the recipe here.

Air Fryer Pork Chops

These pork chops work with keto, low carb, Paleo, and whole 30 diet plans. Plus, they're fast and turn out juicy and tender. Perfect for weeknight dinner!

Get the recipe here.

Cinnamon Rolls

If you've ever rolled out of bed on a Saturday morning and thought "I really want homemade cinnamon rolls" but didn't want to do the whole long cinnamon roll process, here's a short cut. Puff pastry and your air fryer. Takes under 20 minutes, still makes your whole house smell amazing.

Get the recipe here.

Apple Hand Pies

I have a fondness for fried pies, and fried apple pies are the best. This air fryer recipe makes them just a bit more healthy, plus they're done in about 20 minutes, which means you can have this tasty snack any time.

Get the recipe here.

adsense ad