Hard boiled eggs are the perfect snack for a road trip or on-the-go lunch, being both low calorie and filling. They're also a great food for weight loss, as one hard boiled egg has only 78 calories and almost no carbohydrates, along with being a great source of vitamin A, potassium, calcium and protein. Hard boiled eggs are even tastier when cooked to perfection in an air fryer!

Hard boiled eggs are a go-to option for meal prep or low carb diets like the keto diet. They're also gluten-free, making them a versatile choice no matter your dietary restrictions. Although hard boiled eggs do contain saturated fat, which should be avoided by those with high cholesterol, they can be cooked in ways to minimize this. Hard boiled eggs are the healthy, yummy addition to egg salad or a breakfast bagel. You can also make deviled eggs with them, my favorite healthy and delicious appetizer!

Why Air Fryers Are The Best

If you've never used an air fryer, it's a wonderful kitchen appliance that allows people to enjoy fried foods without all the calories and fat! By circulating hot air, the air fryer creates a crispy exterior with only a small amount of oil. Air frying is a great way to cook appetizers, main dishes and even desserts.

You can buy an air fryer on Amazon or in most stores with a kitchen section. The Ninja Air Fryer Max XL is a popular option, along with the Cosori Air Fryer, a best-seller on Amazon. Like instant pots, Air Fryers are beloved for their ability to reduce the cooking time and effort that a delicious meal often requires. Some other tasty air fryer recipes are air fryer French fries, Brussels Sprouts, and tofu.

How To Make Air Fryer Hard Boiled Eggs

To make air fryer hard boiled eggs, you need an air fryer that is 1400 to 1700 watt. If this is your first time making hard boiled eggs in the air fryer, it's best to start with one or two eggs to get your method down before cooking a whole carton. If your air fryer hasn't been cleaned in a while, your eggs might have brown spots after being air fried. This doesn't mean they've gone bad, and you can simply ignore the discoloration!

To make air fryer hard boiled eggs, start by setting your wire rack inside the fryer basket and placing the fresh eggs on top. If your air fryer didn't come with a rack, just place them in the bottom of the air fryer basket.

Preheat your air fryer temperature (if your air fryer needs this) to 250 degrees Fahrenheit or 127 degrees Celsius, and set the cook time to 16 minutes. For air fryers that only go to 300 degrees, you can cook your eggs for a slightly smaller amount of time like 12-14 minutes for the same result.

As your eggs cook to perfection, prepare an ice water bath by filling a bowl with cold water and ice. This is best to do a few minutes before the eggs are done so that it's still ice cold when you put the eggs in. Once the air fryer beeps, take the eggs out and immediately transfer them to the ice bath to stop them from cooking further. Peel your hard boiled eggs and dig in!

