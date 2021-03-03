Dealing with acid reflux, also known as Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, is no fun at all. The health issue, "a long-term condition where acid from the stomach comes up into the esophagus," according to Medical News Today, is one that millions of people deal with. But there are ways to manage acid reflux/GERD, and it doesn't hurt to try out some acid reflux recipes as a start. If you're looking to reduce heartburn and turn to an acid reflux diet, incorporating acid reflux recipes as a lifestyle change could be a good start.

1. Muesli-Style Oatmeal

Health.com recommends a muesli-style oatmeal with oatmeal, raisins, bananas, apples, and more as one of their "meals that are low in fat and acid, but high in whole grains, vegetables, and certain fruits can help you avoid heartburn." See it here.

2. Teriyaki Shrimp Sushi Bowl

This easy healthy recipe that is also GERD-friendly has brown rice, quinoa, and veggies like cucumber and avocado. See the recipe.

3. Low Carb Cheesy Chicken Pesto Spaghetti Squash

Who doesn't love spaghetti squash? This recipe is not only great for a GERD diet, but it's also low in carbohydrates. Check out the recipe.

4. Papaya and Basil Infused Cottage Cheese Salsa with Starfruit Chips

This recipe recommends dairy-free cottage cheese for IBS, acid reflux, and lactose Intolerance sufferers, and touts both the low-fat nature of the cottage cheese and the relative safeness of the fruits involved for those with GERD symptoms as health benefits. See it here.

5. Mediterranean Farro Salad with Arugula and Chickpeas

This recipe is vegetarian, rich in protein and fiber, and good for those dealing with acid reflux symptoms. With ingredients like arugula, farro, feta, chickpeas, and olive oil, what's not to love?

6. Heartburn-Friendly Baked Chicken Parmesan

A fairly quick recipe involving chicken breasts, breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, and Italian seasoning, this one is great for busy families that need easy recipes to handle acid reflux issues.

7. Turmeric Chicken and Cauliflower Rice Soup

Turmeric might be good for your overall health and wellness, and this specific recipe promises "anti-inflammatory goodness!" You should be able to get all of the ingredients at the grocery store and the end result will taste a whole lot better than over-the-counter antacids. See it here.

8. (Not Too Greasy or Spicy): Baked Potatoes

This blog notes that the burning sensation felt when the strong acid in your stomach moves up into your esophagus is felt by "somewhere between 10-20 percent" of North Americans at least once a week, and offers a baked potato recipe that isn't a spicy food to help combat it. See the recipe.

9. Creamy Dijon Sweet Potato Salad

We will always look for an excuse to eat more sweet potatoes. This recipe is listed as an "acid watcher recipe" on this blog and includes sweet potatoes, a little mustard, basil, Dukkah, and more.

10. Tomato Free Pasta Sauce

This sauce recipe claims to not only be a friendly recipe for those dealing with GERD but also to be gluten-free. Interesting match-up! Pair it with gluten-free pasta and enjoy. See it here.

11. Ten-Minute Blackened Tilapia

We'll close out with a fish recipe suggestion. This option is both fast and healthy and listed as one of the "30 Easy Healthy Acid Reflux-Friendly Dinner Ideas" choices on this website. If you like tilapia, you should like this recipe.

