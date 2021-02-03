The 9 Pineapple Juice Benefits That'll Make You Pour Another Glass

Pineapple juice isn't just for piña coladas and getting caught in the rain. They aren't just tropical fruits that kid's television show characters live in and they are definitely not just a stand-in for pumpkin jack-o-lanterns. Pineapple juice is much more. Not only is pineapple juice super delicious, but it's also packed full of health benefits and vitamin A, vitamin b6, among other things.

One cup (which is 8-ounces) of unsweetened pineapple juice has 25 mg of Vitamin C, which is 1/3 of the daily amount for women, and a little over 25% for men. It also contains about 95 grams of carbohydrates, 1000 grams of potassium, and 75 grams of magnesium.

So pull up a chair and a tall glass of pineapple juice. These are the 9 pineapple juice benefits you'll want to know.

1. It Boosts Energy

To stay energized your body needs certain nutrients to stay active and alert. Drinking pineapple juice will get you up and ready for the day with the necessary nutrients your body craves. A ton of vitamin C is present in the juice and when combined with vitamin B1 (also present), it boosts your metabolism, energy, and overall wellness!

2. It Reduces the Risk of Cancer

Pineapple juice contains antioxidants that aid in the prevention of cancer. According to a recent study, the bromelain in the pineapple (the stuff that makes your tongue tingle) can fight free radicals and cancerous cells. It also has the potential to slow down or stop the growth of cancer cells. Above all pineapple juice can increase your immune system, fighting off cancer before it has time to develop.

3. It Treats Colitis

A gastrointestinal problem like colitis can be defeating, especially when the cramps make you turn into a human ball on the floor. Thankfully drinking a glass of fresh pineapple juice can treat colitis by decreasing the swelling and inflammation of the colon, making it easier to get through the day.

4. It Has Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Pineapple fruit juice is the only fruit to contain the enzyme bromelain, which is said to relieve joint pain and aid in the treatment of sports injuries. The core contains high amounts of bromelain, but be careful, eating a lot of the stuff will make your mouth tingle.

5. It Helps Your Heart

Heart disease is nothing to joke about but thankfully the nutritional benefits of pineapple juice help with regular heart function as well as lower bad cholesterol. Your heart health and blood pressure will thank you!

6. It has Fertility Perks

Ready to have a little one of your own? The manganese enzyme found in the tropical juice is known to increase sperm quality and mobility. The juice also contains copper, zinc, beta-carotene, and folate, so ladies wanting to build the nest should drink pineapple juice. Kim Kardashian West swears by it.

7. It Prevents Cataracts

Vitamin C is such an important nutrient. According to a recent study, a higher intake of vitamin C reduced the risk of cataracts in eyes. Cataracts are when your eyes become cloudy making it harder to see.

8. It Can Help Your Asthma

Some research points to beta-carotene as a nutrient that reduces the risk of exercise-induced asthma. Thankfully pineapple juice is a good source of that plus many other antioxidants.

9. It Prevents Anemia

If you feel like you need to add a little bit more iron to your diet, grab a glass of pineapple juice or better yet, grab a bowl of chopped up pineapple to eat alongside your juice.

