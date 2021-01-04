Whether you like them spicy hot or sweet and mild, buffalo chicken wings are the snack of choice for most people cheering on their favorite team. Originally from Buffalo, New York these handheld chicken snacks made their debut back in 1964 at the Anchor Bar. Teressa Bellissimo, who cooked up this new chicken dish, whipped up a special spicy sauce and served the wings with blue cheese and celery sticks (it was all she had in the kitchen). It was an instant hit and by the 1980s, the orange-sauced chicken had made its way across the country. Sticky and a bit messy, buffalo chicken wings (while delicious), are usually not the food of choice for a first date. That is, until today. These nine buffalo chicken recipes have the same buffalo sauce and flavor all without the hassle of a buffalo wing bone, making these chicken recipes easy to eat.

1. Buffalo Chicken Tater Tot Casserole

Almost like a hot dish, this tater tot casserole is a genius way to combine two game day favorites. This recipe uses rotisserie chicken and bottled wing sauce, making this casserole fast to put together. Serve this casserole with a hearty sprinkling of crumbled blue cheese. Enjoy it as an appetizer or as a main meal at the potluck.

Get the recipe here.

2. Buffalo Chicken Nachos

Some people enjoy the taste of ranch dressing with their buffalo chicken instead of blue cheese. One taste of these Buffalo Chicken Nachos and you'll be scratching your head and wondering why you haven't made this easy recipe sooner.

Simply cook up some chicken breasts, shred them, then build your nachos by melting together shredded cheese and buffalo hot sauce on top of tortilla chips. It's like buffalo chicken dip on steroids.

Get the recipe here.

3. Hot Buffalo Chicken and Bacon Grilled Cheese

Yes, you read that right, buffalo chicken grilled cheese sandwiches. In a bowl combine together hot sauce (this blogger recommends Franks Red Hot), cream cheese, cheddar cheese, shredded chicken, celery, and green onion. Place the mixture on a slice of bread, top with bacon and grill to perfection.

Get the recipe here.

4. Buffalo Chicken Tacos

Marry your love of tacos and buffalo chicken wings with these tacos. With only seven ingredients, these tacos are a snap to put together. Top with extra blue cheese crumbles and even a sprinkling of green onions.

Get the recipe here.

5. Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

If you are inviting the gang over to watch the game, get out of the kitchen and make something in the slow cooker. These chicken meatballs slow cook for about 3 hours, giving you ample time to put on your lucky jersey.

Serve the tasty meatballs with small toothpicks and a side of blue cheese and a drizzle ranch dressing.

Get the recipe here.

6. Buffalo Chicken Pizza

One bite and you'll be hooked on this buffalo chicken pizza. Buy pre-made pizza dough at the store and top the pizza with skinless boneless chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, yummy buffalo wing sauce, and red onion slices. Dipping this crispy pizza in ranch or blue cheese dressing is always encouraged.

Get the recipe here.

7. Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Chowder

So maybe you are looking for something healthy to eat for dinner tonight. This slow cooker buffalo chicken soup will satisfy all of your cravings for the real thing.

Serve this soup with a healthy handful of fried tortilla strips to add a crunch to your spoonful.

Get the recipe here.

8. Buffalo Chicken Macaroni & Cheese

Creamy with a hint of spice, this macaroni dish is the perfect weeknight dinner (or supper). Shredded chicken and buffalo sauce are stirred into a cheesy sauce then are sprinkled with a panko topping for crunch.

Get the recipe here.

9. Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps

If quick weeknight dinners are your thing, this lettuce wrap recipe will be a great addition to your repertoire. With seven ingredients (eight if you include the ranch dressing), and taking only minutes to assemble, this recipe is great for a quick dinner.

Get the recipe here.

adsense ad