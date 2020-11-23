oembed rumble video here

Vodka is one of those drinks everyone has simply because it's easy to order. As your drinking tastebuds mature, so does your vodka drinking game. We don't love the stuff just because it's a cocktail shaker's dream; the health benefits of vodka, also, make for a doctor's dream. The origin of vodka has some historic roots with stories of its invention dating back to the 8th and 9th century - depending on if you talk to a Polish or Russian person. Early on, drinking vodka was more for medicine and less for enjoyment.

Alcoholic drinks, like red wine and vodka, were prescribed for all ailments. Pharmacists prescribed drinking vodka internally as a tonic and externally as a lotion, it was a cure-all for things like skin ailments, fatigue and to prevent early labor (it was only 14 percent alcohol back then, so kind of like drinking a glass of wine).

Today, vodka drinks are one of the most popular spirits in the world when it comes to happy hour, but that doesn't mean it has lost all of its health benefits. In moderation, a shot of vodka can do some amazing things.

1. Disinfectant, Antitoxin, and Antiseptic

Vodka hits the trifecta when it comes to keeping things clean. It's a great disinfectant, antitoxin, and an impressive antiseptic qualities when it comes to curing things like bad breath and healing an aching tooth.

The next time you've got to clean toothbrushes and hairbrushes, it's one of the best rinses out there.

2. Stress Reducer

This claim can be made for most alcoholic beverages, but the low-calorie liquor has the science to prove that it truly does reduce stress. It also has sleep-inducing properties that can relax the body and calm the brain. Learning how to manage your stress factors is important, so make sure you drink vodka in moderate consumption.

This might have been why a tonic of vodka was often given to prevent preterm labor centuries ago.

3. Hair & Skin Enhancer

Alcohol is an ingredient in many acne products and sensitive skin facial cleansers on the market. So it's no surprise that vodka can do the same things those expensive lotions and creams can. If you suffer from cold sores, dab a tiny bit of vodka onto the sore. The astringent nature will dry them out.

Vodka has astringent properties that can help clean clogged pores and when applied to the scalp, helps eliminate toxins from hair to prevent dandruff and promote healthy hair growth. Want it to smell like you didn't just wipe your hair on the floor of a bar? Add in some essential oils and you will be good to go.

4. Heals Arthritis

New scientific research studies show that vodka can actually help heal symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis. Part of the reason vodka works so well is that it helps reduce inflammation just like an ice pack on a swollen wound.

5. Reduces Risk of Disease

Vodka helps to develop collateral vessels.

Basically, that means increased free flow of blood flow and prevention of the development of major illnesses such as stroke, cardiac arrest, and heart attacks.

6. Reduces Hypertension

Vodka aids in creating HDL, basically the good cholesterol in the body. Good cholesterol means a reduced risk of high blood pressure and heart diseases.

Like most things, drinking alcohol should be in moderation and excessive consumption will affect the number of health benefits vodka has for your cardiovascular health.

7. Fever Reducer

When rubbed onto the body as an ointment or lotion, vodka can help reduce fever from the common cold.

Rubbing a few drops onto your temples has also been an old Russian folklore remedy for treating headaches and fevers.

8. Aids Digestion

Dating back to the 8th century, vodka was used in Poland to treat side effects of irritable bowel syndrome and relieve digestive issues. Vodka can boost your immune system, in moderate consumption, of course.

So what do you say, a nightcap of vodka before bed tonight?

This post was originally published on December 11, 2018.

