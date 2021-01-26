You can get this high-quality charcoal smoker for under $80.

This gourmet, good smoker is built with a 290-square-inch cooking surface in the main chamber and a 140-square-inch cooking surface in the firebox chamber, exactly what you want when smoking meat so you don't crowd the surface. All grillers will appreciate those extra square inches. The adjustable built-in damper is a plus, too.

The clean-out door of this pit barrel cooker keeps the smoker clean so you don't compromise the smoky flavor while also keeping your smoker clean for future use. You can also use charcoal or wood pellets. Shop this cheap smoker for under $80.

This char-griller is the perfect multi-purpose grill made for outdoor cooking. You can use this as a regular grill or turn it into the perfect smoker. This heavy-duty grill is made of steel and smokes to perfection.

This must-have backyard cooker and great smoker is just under $70. Talk about a bang for your buck in this price range!

This traditional smoker is everything you need to smoke your food to perfection. Call yourself the pit boss and take charge of your cooking area. Measuring only 16 inches in diameter, this small smoking chamber fits even the smallest of patios.

At $81 this vertical charcoal smoker is almost too good to be true.

This smoker and grill combination is great for camping. You can grill your hot dogs in no time while also using this grill to smoke your chicken or turkey. The internal temperature range of this smoker is extremely high, perfect for infusing that smoke flavor.

The quality smoker has excellent heat retention and it is even better when you consider the low price. This simple-to-use smoker comes with an analog thermometer and side-vent and is under $90.

This one-of-a-kind dedicated smoker can be used on the stovetop or the grill. It comes with a nonstick smoking rack, drip pan and/or water pan, and an adjustable smoke vent so you can have full control over what is smokin'. Maintain low temperature and high temperature easily, this new smoker is perfect for smoking brisket in cold weather.

An indoor smoker is indispensable, and this oven-friendly version is one of the different types of smokers we love. When you get this smoker, you will also receive recipes that will be so helpful if you're just getting started. This easy-to-use smoker is just under $90.

This smoker is unique for being electric. This means you can take it anywhere that has a plug and just crank it up to a maximum of 400 degrees. The digital electric smoker is a larger model compared to the first option on this list, and the good digital control thermometer helps maintain even cooking temperature.

Take it to a camping ground with electricity or store it in the backyard for weekend cooking. The cooking chamber is spacious and tops the list of outdoor camping equipment if you're going by RV or car. This bullet smoker is just under $85.

If you're new into smokers, need a small one for travel, or just want a new one that doesn't set you back too much, here is a great place to start. Just pick the one best for you and you'll be smokin' the best BBQ in no time.

This post was originally published on August 31, 2018.

