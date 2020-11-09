Crunchy peanut butter melds with creamy chocolate as you take a bite of this delicious treat. Reminiscent of a Reese's in flavor, softer than a Butterfinger but still full of crunchy deliciousness...if you're wondering what could possibly be the magical combination of Reese's and Butterfingers, you've just taken a bite of the chocolatey piece of heaven that is the 5th Avenue Candy Bar.

5th Avenue Candy Bar

This classic candy bar was created in 1936 by William H. Luden, who gained fame for his creation of the cough drop. Eventually, Hershey Food Corporation obtained Luden's brands in 1986, taking over sale of the 5th Avenue Candy Bar. This tasty chocolate candy bar consists of peanut butter crunch with a rich, chocolate coating, similar to the Butterfinger and Clark Bar candy bars, which were created by the Curtiss Candy Company. Luden's original creation had almonds, but these were eventually taken out to focus on the crunchy, toffee-like blend of peanut butter and chocolate.

These creamy milk chocolate delights continued to be very popular throughout the United States during the 1900s, and although they stopped being advertised in 1993, they still have many devoted fans who can buy them at smaller retailers. The accessibility of the 5th Avenue chocolate bar is slightly limited, as it can't be found easily in stores, but it can be bought online at amazon.

5th Avenue Candy Bar- A Classy Snack

It is believed that Mr. Luden named his candy bars after the stylish Fifth Avenue in New York City, in an attempt to associate them with the fashionable lifestyle of this famous avenue. What could be better than enjoying a mouthwatering combo of sweet and crunchy, while also having all the class of a wealthy socialite walking down 5th Avenue?

The ingredients of these tasty chocolatey treats are corn syrup, sugar, coconut, vegetable oil [palm oil, shea oil, sunflower oil, palm kernel oil, safflower oil], almonds, chocolate, skim/nonfat milk, lactose, whey, salt, soy lecithin, milk fat, PGPR, cocoa butter, hydrolyzed milk protein, sodium metabisulfite, vanillin (to maintain freshness), and artificial flavor. But let's be real, no one eats a candy bar with nutrition in mind!

Peanut butter fans and chocolate lovers alike agree that the 5th Avenue Candy Bar is the perfect chocolate bar for snacking, and some have left customer reviews on the Hershey website asserting that this is the best chocolate bar around. This favorite of chocolate lovers can be bought in full size or regular size, depending on how indulgent you're feeling or how many friends you plan to share with!

adsense ad