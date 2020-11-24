The cool, crisp days of autumn are here and that means the harvest bounty has arrived. We're talking stalks of brussels sprouts, heads of cauliflower, sweet potatoes, ripe figs, fresh apples, and squash galore. It's time to trade in all those light, cold summer meals for warming, comforting recipes that celebrate the flavors of autumn. Stuffed acorn squash, savory mushroom pasta, and comforting butternut squash soups are back in season my friends. And with them come healthy veggie recipes that don't skimp on fresh flavor.

If you're as excited as I am, then you probably can't wait to try new weeknight dinners highlighting the flavors of the season. That's why we rounded up these 20 fall vegetarian recipes that are the best of the season.

Our Favorite Fall Vegetarian Recipes

1. Stuffed Acorn Squash with Hazelnut Quinoa and Kale

When it comes to squash, acorn is ideal for stuffing. The size is perfect for individual dinner servings, not too mention the presentation is gorgeous. If you're looking for a recipe that has the same wow factor as the presentation, then try this vegan Stuffed Acorn Squash with Hazelnuts, Quinoa, and Kale.

A filling of protein-packed quinoa, sweet dried cranberries, cooked kale, and hazelnut for a nutty crunch is stuffed inside these tender, golden brown acorn squashes. Incorporating a bunch of seasonal ingredients, one bite and you'll know autumn has arrived. How's that for a meatless meal?

2. Autumn Glow Salad with Lemon Dressing

With a name like Autumn Glow Salad, how can you even resist? And a lemon dressing? Now that just seals the deal on this Fall vegetarian recipe. This healthy, comforting vegan salad is cauliflower at it's finest. Baked cauliflower, sweet potato, nutty freekah, fresh apple, and a handful of your favorite spices and fall herbs are tossed in a light, citrusy lemon dressing. Yum!

If you can't find freekah, quinoa, bulgur, or other grains will do. The crisp crunch of the apple will name this one of your favorite new recipes with its bold flavors. To up the ante, a few toasted pine nuts take this to the next level.

3. Maple Butternut Squash, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Pumpkin Seeds, and Cranberries

Now that the weather is getting cooler, trade in your cold, crispy leafy green salads for a warm, savory roasted vegetable salad like this Maple Butternut Squash, Roasted Brussels Sprout, Pumpkin Seeds, and Cranberries Salad. A maple-glazed butternut squash and brussels sprouts are roasted to perfection, then tossed with sweet dried cranberries and crunchy pumpkin seeds.

If you like your Fall vegetarian recipes more on the sweet side, add a couple more tablespoons of your finest maple syrup. As the flavors meld, you'll get a taste of sweet, salty, and savory in every bite.

4. Shredded Brussels Sprouts & Kale Quinoa with Apple, Gorgonzola & Candied Pecans

If you've never had a shredded Brussels sprout salad, you're truly missing out. Shredded Brussels sprouts and kale make a deliciously crunchy, healthy base that put a twist on your regular salad greens. This autumn, make it seasonal by tossing in some crisp apples, cheesy gorgonzola, and sweet candied pecans with a light lemon dressing. The contrast of all the different flavors and textures meld together for a killer salad. If you don't have gorgonzola on hand, you can use Parmesan cheese in its place.

When making this Fall vegetarian recipe, be sure to massage the shredded Brussels sprouts and kale with the dressing, then let sit for an hour or two before eating. The acid and oil will help break the crunchy factor, and unlike your leafy lettuce, this green base won't wilt. As it sits it also soaks up the flavor giving you a tastier salad. This will quickly become one of your favorite recipes.

5. Fall Harvest Quinoa Salad

A cozy bowl of fall's finest, this Fall Harvest Quinoa Salad has it all. Satiating quinoa, fresh baby kale, apple slices, toasted pumpkin seeds, juicy pomegranate seeds, fried Halloumi, and creamy avocado. Oh, and the squash!

Delicata, or acorn if you prefer, is coated with maple syrup and spices for an added bonus. The whole bowl is then drizzled with a creamy, spiced homemade turmeric tahini dressing and served warm. When you think best vegetarian recipes from here on out, you'll think this.

6. Harvest Tomato and Butternut Squash Dal

Give your fall dinner menu an ethnic flair with this cozy, vegan Harvest Tomato and Butternut Squash Dal recipe. An Indian staple, Dal is usually made with red lentils. Taking that classic and turning it into a seasonal meal, this recipe calls for simmering fragrant garlic and ginger, butternut squash, red lentils, yellow curry powder, curry paste, and tomatoes. It's then topped with pomegranate seeds and served with a side of rice.

7. Slow Cooker Creamy Butternut Squash Soup

Guys, soup season is upon us! Summer turned fall means it's time to trade in those cold bowls of gazpacho for warm, comforting soups. And what better way to celebrate than with a seasonal classic like this Creamy Butternut Squash Soup.

Since lazier ways may come with the change in weather, bust out that slow cooker and let it do all the work. Toss the butternut squash, carrots, celery, onions, vegetable broth, and spices in the slow cooker for several hours. When it's done, puree until smooth and you're ready to serve.

8. Thai Coconut Cauliflower Soup

If you're in the market for some curry inspiration - or even if you are not - you'll want to try this Thai Coconut Cauliflower Soup. Cauliflower is the ideal base for a curry. Its mild flavor allows the curry to really stand out while preventing it from being too potent.

With the addition of carrots and onions for sweetness and creamy coconut milk, this curry is perfectly balanced. This Fall vegetarian recipe is also vegan, dairy-free, Whole30, and paleo.

9. Carrot, Tomato, and Coconut Soup

I'm always amazed at the flavor of this soup. Roasted carrots with the creamy contrast of coconut and acidity of tomatoes have proven time and time again to be an award-winning soup - if there were soup awards. And I know I'm not alone in this as a particular meat lover requests this vegan soup every time the weather turns nippy.

Bracing the transition of seasonal produce from summer to fall, Carrot Tomato and Coconut Soup with Raw Corn Ceviche is one not to be missed. And after one bite, you'll see why.

10. Pear Naan Pizza with Honey Whipped Goat Cheese

Pear Naan Pizza with Whipped Honey Goat Cheese is a quick, easy fall dinner that doesn't sacrifice on flavor. By using naan, there is no need to worry about rolling out pizza dough - meaning you get a perfect crust every time.

To prepare, sauté onions with pears until they are nice and tender, allowing the sweetness to shine. Next, whip the goat cheese with honey and thyme. Now layer your ingredients on the naan, bake, and dinner is served.

11. Grilled Fig Pizza with Balsamic Onions and Gorgonzola

Figs are a fall delicacy that deserve the right recipe to complement their sweet flavor. This Grilled Fig Pizza with Gorgonzola and Grilled Onions is that recipe.

The contrast of the strong flavor of gorgonzola, sweet balsamic onions, and fresh figs make for an irresistible pizza you'll want to sink your teeth into.

12. Brie, Fig, and Apple Grilled Cheese

If you love grilled cheese as much as I do, you'll find any excuse to make one. Now that the weather has turned crisp, a comforting grilled cheese is most certainly in order. And with all the apple orchards opening for picking, it's just another excuse to enjoy a gooey grilled cheese.

With the combination of creamy, sweet, and savory, this Brie, Fig, and Apple Grilled Cheese is sure to become a seasonal favorite. Fig jam, crunchy apples, creamy brie, and sourdough bread grilled with butter - who can say no?

13. Butternut Squash Ravioli with Sage Brown Butter Sauce

Does fall get any better than this? Homemade ravioli pasta is stuffed with a butternut squash thyme goat cheese mixture, then topped with a brown butter sage sauce and Parmesan. My mouth is watering already.

There's just something about a creamy butternut squash ravioli that pairs beautifully with a brown butter sage sauce that's impossible to resist. Get the recipe here.

14. Brown Butter Pumpkin Fettuccine Alfredo with Fried Cheese

Of course, brown butter also pairs nicely with the season's other favorite squash, pumpkin. Brown Butter Pumpkin Fettuccine Alfredo with Fried Cheese is Alfredo meets brown butter meets squash all in one savory sauce. Fettuccine is smothered in cream, cheese, brown butter, pumpkin puree, and a hint of nutmeg, then paired with fried raclette and topped with sage.

When making this tasty recipe, be sure to make the brown butter first. By browning the butter for a few minutes, the rest of your ingredients will become infused with the flavor, making this dish a smash.

15. Herby Buttered Wild Mushroom Tagliatelle Pasta

The one thing I love about the colder weather of autumn is it's the perfect excuse to bust out all those savory pasta recipes I've been stockpiling. And you bet your bottom that this Herby Buttered Wild Mushroom Tagliatelle Pasta is one of those recipes. Umami wild mushrooms are caramelized in a melt in your mouth herbed butter sauce with white wine. The pasta then cooks in the sauce and is topped with chunks of fresh burrata cheese.

If you can't find burrata or Tagliatelle at the stores, then look for fresh mozzarella and Pappardelle or Fettuccini. With comparable flavors and textures, they will still make for a tasty autumn pasta.

16. Truffle Gnocchi Mac and Cheese

This elegant Truffle Gnocchi Mac and Cheese is the adult version you've been craving. The earthy flavor of truffles beautifully contrasts the creaminess of the three cheese blend and a crunchy breadcrumb topping.

And the gnocchi, now that's a delightful touch. Add in a final drizzle of truffle butter and your mac and cheese just reached the next level.

17. Pumpkin with Goat Cheese & Dried Cranberries Risotto

Once the temperature turns from blazing hot to cool, crisp days, it's time to bust out the rich, creamy comfort food for dinner. And while there are endless recipes that fall into this category, this Fall vegetarian recipe is the top of the list.

Pumpkin, creamy goat cheese, and tangy-sweet dried cranberries, now this is autumn comfort at it's finest. While everyone is going hog wild over pumpkin-flavored sweets, you'll be savoring every bite of real pumpkin in this creamy Pumpkin with Goat Cheese and Dried Cranberry Risotto.

Not big on pumpkin? Try a butternut squash risotto instead.

18. 3-Ingredient Twice-Baked Spaghetti Squash

Spaghetti squash has its name for a reason, it's the perfect substitute! With this 3-Ingredient Twice-Baked Spaghetti Squash recipe you get all the flavors of a marinara topped spaghetti minus the carbs. Add in the wonderful flavors of the squash and all the health benefits, and you have a tasty fall meal.

To make this recipe, bake the squash as normal, mix with your favorite red pasta sauce, sprinkle with mozzarella, and then bake again. Simple, easy, and satisfying. Pair with garlic bread and a light green salad tossed with red wine vinegar and olive oil for a complete, well-rounded vegetarian meal.

19. Mediterranean Baked Sweet Potatoes

Dress up your sweet potatoes the Mediterranean way with this Mediterranean Baked Sweet Potatoes recipe. A whole sweet potato is stuffed with cherry tomatoes, fresh parsley, lemon juice, roasted chickpeas, and a garlic herb sauce.

Oh, and did I mention it's a complete plant-based meal? That's right, all that goodness packed into a vegan sweet potato recipe. Dig in my friends.

20. Spicy Butternut Squash Black Bean Enchiladas with Chipotle Yogurt Sauce

Butternut squash is the perfect pairing for a fall-flavored enchilada. Sweet and earthy, their taste and texture will melt in your mouth with this Spicy Butternut Squash Black Bean Enchiladas with Chipotle Yogurt Sauce.

Topped with creamy avocado and a smoky, spicy Greek yogurt sauce, you'll want to add these to your normal line up.

adsense ad