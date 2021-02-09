Alright whiskey and water drinkers, it's time to mix things up a bit and turn your favorite liquor into a smashing cocktail. Why? Why not. With cocktail recipes like Black-beery Whiskey Smash and Peach Whiskey Iced Tea, you won't be able to resist playing mixologist at home. From the tantalizing flavor combinations to a bounty of health benefits of whiskey itself, it's not hard to see why whiskey is the preferred liquor of choice across the board, especially when it comes to the cocktail world.

Here to inspire the inner whiskey lover in you, we rounded up 17 of the best whiskey cocktails to shake up - or stir - at home. We even included some of the classics for you old school cocktail diehards, like a divine old fashioned recipe. So grab your rocks glass, and let's get started.

1. Irish Mule

If you like mules, and you like whiskey, then you will absolutely love the Irish Mule. It's got everything you want in your mule, including the ginger beer and lime juice, except it adds an Irish twist with whiskey.

By replacing the vodka with Irish whiskey, you have a mule that would even have leprechauns trading in their pots of gold for copper mugs. If you like your mules sweeter, add in more ginger beer. If you like it stiffer, add more Irish whiskey. In this case, a whiskey like Jameson will do just fine.

2. Ginger Whiskey Cocktail

Sometimes, simple is best. This Ginger Whiskey Cocktail can be made in a snap. Requiring nothing more than whiskey, ginger ale, and a lime for garnish, all you need to do is pour, stir, and sip. Oh, and don't forget the ice.

3. Meyer Lemon Whiskey Sour

Meyer Lemon Whiskey Sours are great as a single refresher or as a big batch cocktail. If you're prepping for the big game, hosting a party, or simply want a delicious whiskey sour to sip on, this is the cocktail recipe to make. To make a batch, combine juicy, sweet Meyer lemons in a pitcher with simple syrup. Next, pour in the whiskey and stir.

When you're ready to serve, divide among several cocktail glasses filled with ice cubes and garnish with a maraschino cherry. Oh, and if you're busy getting all your dip pairings and game day snacks ready, you can make the simple syrup ahead of time and store in the refrigerator.

4. Spicy Raspberry Whiskey Sour

Fruity, sour, and spicy, this cocktail is perfect for romantic evenings and holidays with your special someone. The raspberry simple syrup makes enough for 6 servings.

5. New Orleans Sazerac

Speaking of rye whiskey, another killer rye whiskey cocktail is the New Orleans Sazerac. The trick to this cocktail is subbing absinthe for the anise-flavored liqueur Pernod.

That along with a muddled sugar cube, two dashes of Peychaud's bitters, rye whiskey, and a lemon peel for garnish all in an Old-Fashioned glass makes this whiskey cocktail worthy of sipping.

6. Old Fashioned

Of course, you can't go wrong with a classic whiskey cocktail recipe like the Old Fashioned. In order to get this just right, you'll need some Angostura bitters, simple syrup, orange peel, whiskey, and cherry for garnish. Combining the simple syrup, bitters, and whiskey in a glass, shake it with ice then strain. Top with the orange peel and optional cherry if you like.

Mixologist's Note: The trick to getting this classic just right is all in the orange peel. By squeezing and twisting the orange peel, you release all of the oils and flavors, enhancing the cocktail.

7. The Revolver

What's in The Revolver? Four delicious ingredients that include your bourbon of choice, coffee liqueur, orange bitters, and a fragrant orange peel for garnish. Made for bourbon lovers, the subtle notes of coffee and orange turn this spirit-forward bourbon cocktail into an after-dinner drink that lets you wind down in the most delicious way.

Need a good bourbon? Any one of these bourbons along The Kentucky Bourbon Trail will do The Revolver justice.

8. Tallulah

The Tallulah is the brainchild of a gastropub in Birmingham, Alabama called Ollie Irene. The concoction takes the Southern tradition of plopping peanuts into Coke, and giving it a cocktail twist. Taking a good old Tennessee whiskey like Jack Daniel's, pour in your coke, add a dash of peanut orgeat, and toss in some peanuts. It's so good you'll feel like a kid all over again.

9. Irish Coffee

Of course, we can't talk whiskey drinks without the Irish coffee. When the cold weather rolls in and the holiday season is in full swing, it's time to spike the coffee Irish style. Everyone may have their own way of making this cocktail, but you can't beat this Authentic Irish Coffee cocktail recipe.

Mixing brewed coffee, Irish whiskey, sugar to taste, and heavy cream, you'll warm up in no time. If you're feeling extra fancy, try adding in some other ingredients like Kahlua, maple syrup, or other flavored liqueurs.

10. Fireball Hot Toddy

Alright you Fireball Whiskey fans, if you're looking for a way to enjoy your spiced whiskey other than doing shots with a whiskey cam, try this Fireball Hot Toddy recipe. In a mug, combine Fireball, hot water, fresh lemon juice, and honey.

If you want an extra boost of flavor in this whiskey cocktail, replace the hot water with brewed black tea. With a simple, warming, and an insanely easy cocktail recipe like this, you won't have to use being sick as an excuse to enjoy your Fireball.

11. Apple Pie Whiskey Cocktail



If you're feeling more of a liquid dessert, sub out your pie for this Apple Pie Whiskey. Capturing the essences of apple pie in a cocktail, there's no need to go through all that trouble of rolling out pie crust and peeling apples.

Requiring only four ingredients, all you need to do is toss some cinnamon whiskey, vanilla vodka, and apple cider in a shaker. After a few seconds of shaking, pour into a glass with ice and garnish with a cinnamon stick. Dessert is served.

12. Peach Whiskey Iced Tea

Whether you're sitting on the porch enjoying the sun on a lazy afternoon or are prepping a big batch to pair with your Sunday brunch spread, Peach Whiskey Iced Tea is as refreshing as it sounds. Juicy peaches are pureed in a food processor with a hint of lemon and some sugar for sweetness.

It's then poured into brewed black tea and topped off with your favorite whiskey. You can even add a peach slice garnish for an extra touch.

13. Blackberry Whiskey Lemonade

On a hot summer day, nothing cools you off quite like a cold, refreshing glass of lemonade. And spiked Blackberry Whiskey Lemonade? Now that's even better. Homemade blackberry simple syrup is combined in a large cocktail shaker with a cup of lemon and a cup of whiskey, then strained into a glass with ice.

For a little more fizz, you can add in some club soda, sparkling water, seltzer, or tonic water. Either way, this lemonade is sure to quench your thirst, with a little whiskey kick of course.

14. Black-beery Whiskey Smash Cocktail



The trick to this cocktail is all in the beery. Black-beery Whiskey Smash isn't just a whiskey cocktail, it's a whiskey beer cocktail. A splash of wheat beer adds a level of complexity to this cocktail that compliments the sweetness of the berries and the smoothness of the whiskey. Muddle the berries with sugar for the best flavor.

Truly a smash done right, the addition of fresh mint leaves, hint of lemon, and blackberries for garnish make this refreshing cocktail worthy of imbibing.

15. Bloody Hell

If you fancy blood oranges and a little spice, you're going to love the Bloody Hell. Utilizing the best of both worlds, this beer-whiskey cocktail hybrid will draw any beer lover, or whiskey lover, to imbibing with the addition of fresh blood oranges, jalapeños, and a little touch agave.

When making, be sure to shake up all your ingredients, and then pour in the IPA of choice. Otherwise, you'll have a foamy mess on your hands.

16. Smoky Whiskey Mule

Want a little heat with your whiskey? Try this Smoky Whisky Mule. Baked bacon is spiced up with a dash of chili powder and a touch of brown sugar. It's then tossed into a Boston shaker with some Jack Daniel's and left to steep.

The longer you steep, the more infused the whiskey becomes with the smoky, spicy flavor. When you're ready, strain into a high ball glass and add a dash of lemon juice along with some ginger beer for a fizzy twist.

17. Campfire Cocktail

Whiskey and campfires go hand-in-hand. While you could just sip on a bottle of Bulleit, take your camping experience to the next level with this Campfire Cocktail. To start, you'll need to make a marshmallow simple syrup.

Next, in a whiskey glass add some Bulleit Rye Whiskey and a touch of Laphroaig for smokiness. Add in the homemade marshmallow simple syrup, stir, and serve with a roasted marshmallow. If you're feeling extra nostalgic, you can serve with your favorite autumn smore's recipe.

18. Classic Manhattan

You simply can't beat a classic cocktail like this Classic Manhattan. Rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, a few dashes of Angostura bitters, and couple drops of cherry juice is the trick to making this classic just right. Well, that and some cherries to garnish.

If you're looking for a good, quality rye whiskey, try Bulleit Rye. You simply can't beat it in a Manhattan.

