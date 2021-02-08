Ground beef is one of those ingredients that can be as boring or exciting as you make it. You can add some tomato sauce to it and stir in cooked ziti for a fast pasta dish, or toss in taco seasoning and cheese and make easy enchiladas, or you can go all out with fun ground beef recipes that turn this everyday ingredient into something special for the whole family.

The best thing about ground beef is the ease with which you can prepare it and how well it works with so many quick dinner ideas. Ground beef recipes are all about comfort food, and that means weeknight magic is also warm and cozy and something everyone will love, including picky eaters.

Ground beef comes from cuts of beef that are typically tough, so grinding it helps tenderize the meat. Different types of ground beef have different fat content; at the grocery store, you may see them listed by name or by fat percentage.

Regular ground beef is the highest in fat (about 25 to 30%) and is generally the least expensive and will shrink when you cook it. Ground chuck (15 to 20% fat) is good for almost any dish and is usually labeled as lean ground beef. Ground round (12% fat) is extra-lean ground beef; use it in a ground beef recipe that combines meat with a sauce and veggies. Ground sirloin is also extra-lean ground beef and is generally the most expensive kind. Know that it will also cook up dry.

Here are 16 ground beef recipes that will make your mouth water just thinking about trying them.

1. Banh Mi Rice Bowls

These build-your-own Asian-inspired rice bowls give you a fun variety of toppings to play with. And let's be honest, whether you're an adult or a child, playing with your food is so much fun. You don't even have to throw too many things together prior to serving, and healthy recipes almost always use variations on rice bowls.

2. Crock-Pot Lasagna

Yes, you can make lasagna in your Crock-Pot. This classic Italian dish is cheesy and filling, and since you can fix it and forget it for a few hours while it cooks, it's the perfect weekend dish. Grate a little bit of fresh Parmesan on top when you serve it for an extra cheese kick.

3. Mexican Bake

The perfect way to use up any leftover hamburger. This Mexican casserole makes a little bit go a long way and it's a great way to clean out your pantry and fridge. Don't forget to top with some sour cream, hot sauce, jalapeños, and fresh tortillas.

4. Spinach Beef Fritatta

Add some protein to the ultimate one-pan meal to give yourself maximum energy. Plus, frittatas are even better the next day. Can you say hello leftovers? Skillet meals are the unsung hero of weeknight comfort food recipes, and this is no different.

5. Paleo Chili Con Carne

Purists will say that chili is never made with beans. Well, if that's your stance, I suppose you're going to have to amp up the quantity of beef in this recipe to compensate for your omission of them. Healthy eats don't have to be huge departures from your regular routine, and this paleo recipe is an easy ground beef recipe that focuses on whole ingredients, making this a family favorite.

6. Beef Lunch Bowl

Give your work lunch a facelift with this super salad. And by "super" we mean super nutritious and unbelievably tasty. Similar to a taco salad, this can be easily converted to much-loved vegetarian recipes, proving all the delicious ways you can swap in and out ingredients to get exactly what you want.

7. Paleo Slow Cooker Meatballs

Roll and go. That's all you need to do to end up with a perfect plate of spaghetti sauce and meatballs this week. Red pepper flakes at the end are the real finishing touch to this staple of any Italian-American recipe collections.

8. Lebanese-Style Hummus

When you add toasted pine nuts and ground beef to hummus, you'll realize why this appetizer is ubiquitous across the Middle East. Think of hummus as only an appetizer? Consider this one of your staple summertime dinner recipes when the kitchen is too hot to think of eating a whole meal.

9. Cheeseburger Macaroni and Cheese

Here is a refreshing take on hamburger mac and cheese - that weeknight staple that we can just never seem to get enough of. Nothing but good things happen when there's sharp cheddar cheese involved.

10. Mozzarella Stuffed Meatballs

So we all know that meatballs are in a league of their own when it comes to ground beef recipes. But when you stuff them with mozzarella, you just entered an entirely new league. You'll never even look twice at a classic meatloaf recipe again when you start to imagine all the cheesy possibilities of ground beef.

11. Tagliatelle Bolognese

Bolognese sauce is a great way to introduce some ground beef into the mix. The only trick is that you need a good recipe to balance all the fat and acidity in the sauce.

12. Korean Bulgogi And Mushroom Tacos

Bulgogi is Korean barbecue. It's amazing and it should be put on everything. Including tacos.

13. Spicy Cured Yolk Rice Bowl

If you've never had cured egg yolk, now is the time. Once you've had it with ground beef, you'll realize that the combination is magic.

14. Stuffed Red Peppers

Stuffed peppers can be hit or miss. However, when you add ground beef, spices, and red instead of green bell peppers, you'll find yourself munching on a home run.

15. Sloppy Joes

Turn a pound of ground beef and a little bit of tomato paste into weeknight meal magic with Sloppy Joes. There's a reason this ground beef recipe is a sandwich classic, but if you'd rather scoop the Sloppy Joe meat sauce up with tortilla chips or serve it over crispy fries or cornbread, we approve of those plans, too.

16. Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie is comfort food defined. This savory pie doesn't have a crust made of dough. Instead, you sauté veggies and ground beef, add beef stock, tomato paste, worcestershire sauce and seasoning to turn it into a thick meat stew, and then top the whole thing with mashed potatoes. Bake this ground beef recipe and call your family to the table!

This post was originally published on June 19, 2017.

