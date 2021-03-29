Easter is right around the corner and is a holiday filled with celebration and fresh food. I look forward to a few things on Easter- my church's Easter brunch (potluck Easter brunch is seriously one of the best things ever!) and of course, Easter dinner with my family. I'm Italian so our traditional Sunday dinner main course is normally based around pasta, sauce, and red wine. However, for Easter dinner, we like to break tradition a little bit and focus more on quality meat, fresh herbs and spring vegetables.

Whether you're hosting a traditional Easter dinner this year or something more formal, we have found some of the best main course Easter dinner recipes that you'll be proud to put on the dinner table. After all, you'll want to sit down to a nice Easter dinner after a long Easter egg hunt, right?

Check out our list of main course Easter dinner recipes that will be the perfect addition to the dinner table.

1. Braised Lamb

Celebrate Easter with this delicious braised lamb recipe. Lamb shanks are seasoned with ingredients like onions, carrots, red wine and crushed tomatoes and then slowly cooked in the oven for a few hours until the meat is tender and falling off the bone. This main dish is rustic and hearty and would be the perfect addition to your Easter dinner menu. Might not be a bad idea to serve this with a side of almond green beans and potato hash.

Here's the recipe.

2. Boursin-Stuffed Chicken

Looking to make something other than baked ham or lamb chops this year? This is one of my favorite go-to main course recipes. It's so simple to make and the creamy flavor from the Boursin cheese makes this the perfect main dish for Easter dinner. And anything wrapped in prosciutto is a win in my book!

Serve with some of your favorite Easter side dishes like scalloped potatoes and roasted asparagus.

Get the recipe here.

3. Apricot Dijon Glazed Salmon

If you enjoy having fish for Easter dinner, this quick recipe for apricot Dijon glazed salmon should be added to your list of Easter dinner ideas. In addition to the sweet apricot preserves, this glaze also has a few Asian inspired ingredients in it like soy sauce and fresh ginger.

The glaze is brushed on top of the salmon and then popped into the oven for a quick bake. For even more flavor, marinate the salmon in the glaze overnight and bake when it's time for Easter dinner. Serve this with rice or couscous, devilved eggs and crispy roasted asparagus for one of the most delicious Easter meals!

Here's the recipe.

4. Pesto Pasta with Sun Dried Tomatoes and Roasted Asparagus

There are a few foods in this world that I would never turn down-pasta and pesto, especially if they're combined together for Easter dinner. And roasted asparagus are pretty darn tasty too! This quick recipe is perfect to make for Easter dinner because you can have it ready in no time without spending hours in the kitchen.

In addition to the pasta and pesto, add in cubes of fresh mozzarella to this main dish for extra creamy flavor. If you're missing out the meat, you can always add in some diced chicken, fresh shrimp, even a fried egg. The perfect meal all in one dish!

Here's the recipe.

5. Garlic Honey Mustard Slow Cooked Ham

Whenever I think of a traditional Easter dinner, I picture a beautiful glazed ham sitting on the dinner table waiting to be devoured after a long Easter egg hunt. This baked ham recipe is another quick one that I'm sure will be a new family favorite.

A common way to prepare a baked ham is to brush it with a brown sugar glaze, but this glaze recipe combines a few other ingredients like honey, Worcestershire sauce, garlic and Dijon mustard. The ham is then set it in the slow cooker for two hours and might just be the easiest thing to slice when it's dinner time.

I love this recipe because you can really make good use out of your slow cooker and it frees up some oven space. Helpful tip: if you want that gorgeous crisp on top, place the baked ham under the broiler for a few minutes.

Here's the recipe.

6. Carrot Osso Buco

If you're planning on cooking a vegan meal for Easter dinner this year, this carrot osso buco is so hearty and satisfying. This main dish is a take on osso buco (braised lamb shanks) and flavored with ingredients like red wine, ground porcini mushrooms and mushroom broth. Serve this with your favorite side dish like polenta or rice and Easter dinner is served.

If you're tight on time, you can always make this the day before and reheat it before serving.

Here's the recipe.

7. Minted Roasted Leg of Lamb

Mint and roasted leg of lamb are kind of a match made in heaven, right? This impressive main course Easter recipe will be stunning on the dinner table this year. The mint sauce drizzled over the top is fresh and slightly sweet from the brown sugar. You'll want to make extra mint sauce to drizzle over the roasted asparagus because it's just that good!

Here is the recipe.

8. Lasagna Primavera

This make-ahead lasagna is filled with flavor and brings out the best of spring vegetables like sweet pea, spinach and carrots. The best part is that this Easter dinner recipe is freezer-friendly. Made it in advance and pop it in the oven for a quick meal that everyone will enjoy.

Here's the recipe.

And don't forget to make a classic Easter dessert with any leftover carrots. Try out our recipe for carrot cake with cream cheese frosting. So delicious!

9. Bacon Brown Sugar Glazed Pork Tenderloin

Pork tenderloin is a popular meat served at my house for Easter dinner and I might just have to add this recipe for bacon-brown sugar glazed pork tenderloin to my menu this year. Serve with one of you're favorite Easter side dishes and get ready to devour dinner.

This is a recipe where your handy cast iron skillet really comes in handy to give the bacon wrapped pork tenderloin a beautiful sear on the outside. If you don't have one, i highly recommend investing in one. Check out Amazon.com and buy just in time for Easter dinner.

Here's the recipe.

10. Crown Roast of Lamb with Fresh Herbs

If you want a show stopper on the dinner table this year, this simple recipe from Food Republic will do just that! Making a crown of lamb is definitely impressive and perfect for any special occasion like Easter dinner.

The lamb is rubbed with a simple mixture of olive oil, thyme and rosemary and then baked in the oven until it's medium rare. For even more fresh herb flavor, a mixture of parsley and olive oil is drizzled over the lamb before resting. Slice into lamb chops using a sharp knife and garnish with the rest of the parsley oil.

Here is the recipe.

11. Rosemary and Garlic Roast Beef

Everything about this gorgeous hunk of meat makes my mouth water! It's juicy and flavorful and has a delicious crust from the garlic and rosemary oil. Serve with earthy sautéed mushrooms and either mashed or scalloped potatoes and you might just have to serve this roast beef for every holiday dinner!

Make sure you have plenty of red wine to go along with this delicious main dish.

Here's the simple recipe.

12. Bourbon Baked Ham

Celebrate Easter this year with this baked ham recipe from Tammilee Tips. Combine the ingredients for the glaze (bourbon, honey, molasses, orange juice, and Dijon mustard) and brush over the ham. Place it in the oven for two hours and this tasty baked ham will have the house smelling so good.

This recipe is so easy and you'll still have plenty of time to work on some last minute Easter crafts with the kids!

Here's the recipe.

13. Lemony Pasta Salad with Green Beans and Arugula

Move over spinach because there's nothing like really good arugula. It's super flavorful, a little peppery and pairs nicely with the crunchy green beans. This pasta salad is so fresh and perfect for a springtime Easter dinner (you can even make it ahead of time). Serve this pasta dish on its own with extra Easter appetizers on the dinner table or serve with lamb chops or baked ham.

Here's the recipe.

14. Lemon and Fresh Herb Roasted Chicken

Fragrant, savory and full of fresh herbs like rosemary and thyme are just a few kitchen staple ingredients that make up this gorgeous roasted chicken. If this is your first time making a whole chicken, have no fear! This is a simple recipe that'll have your guests asking for the recipe.

Helpful tip: if you notice the skin getting too dark in the oven, cover with foil so it doesn't burn.

Here's the recipe.

15. Horseradish Parmesan Crusted Salmon

This fool-proof baked salmon recipe is elegant and quick to whip up for guests coming over to celebrate Easter. The salmon filets are crusted in a panko, horseradish, Parmesan and fresh herb mixture which makes this recipe look totally restaurant quality. Serve with spring vegetables and rice to complete this elegant meal.

Here's the recipe.

