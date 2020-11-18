15 Thanksgiving-Worthy Cranberry Recipes That Aren't Cranberry Sauce

Move aside mashed potatoes, get out of here green bean casserole because this year the real star of Thanksgiving is going to shine. Cranberry is an autumn flavor favorite, but it often gets overlooked or thought of as a dessert-only flavor.

We have composed 15 cranberry recipes that are going to make cranberry the star of your Thanksgiving table. From the main dish of venison with a cranberry-port sauce to a cranberry white chocolate ice cream, and even a spicy cranberry chutney, these Thanksgiving recipes are sure to showcase cranberry at your Turkey Day dinner.

Whether you use frozen cranberries or fresh tart cranberries, these berries are flavorful and make a great addition to any holiday party or to enjoy during the holiday season.

1. Cranberry and Pomegranate Bruschetta

This appetizer recipe packs an antioxidant punch with a combination of cranberry and pomegranate.

Slightly spicy, slightly sweet, and piled on top of a crisp crostini, this dish is guaranteed to get your guests' appetites going on Christmas or on New Year's. Switch out the cream cheese for whipped goat cheese for a tangier treat. The cranberry relish is also great on its own!

Get the recipe here.

2. Cranberry Pecan Baked Brie

This recipe comes with the promise that your Thanksgiving table will be made better by warm, gooey, brie cheese.

This melty cheese masterpiece is topped with a delicious cranberry and pecan mixture and is best served with water crackers or crispy toast points.

3. Cream Cheese Cranberry Dip

With a base of cream cheese and a can of cranberry sauce, this easy recipe can be made in about 15 minutes.

Green onion, cumin, and lemon juice bring out the sweetness of the cranberries. Serve this dip with the crackers of your choice. This tangy cranberry recipe is the perfect make-ahead appetizer, plus its gluten free (minus the crackers!).

4. Cranberry Jalapeño "Cornbread" Muffins

This cornbread recipe combines the pop of fresh cranberries with a zing of spice from the jalapeños.

These colorful cornbread muffins are both low-carb and grain-free, and will quickly become everyone's favorite way to sop up some gravy goodness.

5. Cranberry Quinoa Salad with Candied Walnuts

This recipe is great side dish that is sure to stand out amongst the typical Turkey Day fare.

Zesty citrus, candied walnuts, and cranberries combine to create a dish you guests won't soon forget.

6. Balsamic Butternut, Kale, and Cranberry Panzanella

Panzanella is a Tuscan bread salad that is usually served in the summertime, but this autumn version will invigorate your Thanksgiving table.

The pop of dried cranberries in this recipe elevates the fall flavors of butternut squash, pepitas, and kale, and ensures that this will become a new Thanksgiving favorite.

7. Spicy Cranberry Chutney

Bright citrus, fresh jalapeños, and cranberry combine to make this spicy condiment.

This recipe will certainly zest up your Thanksgiving table and wake up your guests' taste buds.

8. Cranberry and Walnut Stuffing

Crunchy walnuts and sweet dried cranberries make this savory stuffing a show stopper.

This recipe is sure to become a holiday go-to.

9. Medallions of Venison with Cranberry-Port Sauce

Venison, being a typically leaner meat with strong umami flavors, goes exceptionally well with cranberry and bold wines like port.

Forego the turkey and put a twist on Thanksgiving this year with this recipe.

10. Cranberry Orange Glazed Ham

Step aside turkey because the flavor duo of cranberry and orange is sure to make this glazed ham recipe that star of your Thanksgiving Day Table.

11. Roasted Turkey with Maple Cranberry Glaze

Paula Deen enhances this turkey recipe with a cranberry, maple syrup, and apple cider vinegar glaze.

Sweet and savory, this turkey will surely be all the rage at your Thanksgiving dinner this year.

12. Cranberry Ice Cream with White Chocolate Chunks

Thanksgiving is a day of decadence, so why not include everyone's favorite creamy dessert with a cranberry pop?

This recipe will go great served over warm pecan pie, over the brownie recipe that is listed next, or in a bowl on its own.

13. Bittersweet Cranberry Brownies

Rich, chocolatey brownies served warm from the oven, now that's a good way to finish any meal.

This recipe is for all the chocolate lovers out there, who like me, really think chocolate should become a Thanksgiving tradition.

14. Cranberry Pecan Pie

Pecan pie and cranberries are both traditional elements at any Turkey Day table, so why not combine them?

This recipe combines the caramel-y sweetness of pecan pie with the tartness of fresh cranberries.

15. Cranberry-Lime Pie

Key lime pie is both my mom and I's favorite kind of pie, so I am excited to share this recipe I found.

Tart and refreshing, this pie is sure to steal the spotlight when placed your Thanksgiving dessert table.

