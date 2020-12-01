Out of all the holiday desserts and treats that will be surrounding our tables or given as gifts, fudge is one of the most popular. Richer than Christmas cookies, these Christmas fudge recipes are creamy and decadent enough to make a great homemade gift. There are so many foolproof recipes for fudge that require only a few ingredients, but you can also make fudge the old fashioned way, which might take a few extra steps and a good candy thermometer. Either way you make it, it's sure to turn out as a delicious treat!

You can make a big batch of fudge, wrap it or store it in a decorative tin, and give them out as gifts. They even make great stocking stuffers! Here's a list of 15 fudge recipes that you'll be happy you made this holiday season!

1. Rocky Road Fudge

Rocky road is one of my favorite ice cream flavors, but it's really gone beyond just ice cream throughout the years. Cookies, brownies, pies, bars, you name it. It's just a delicious variety of flavors: chocolate, nuts and marshmallows.

How bad can that be? To avoid the marshmallows from completely melting, have the chocolate mixture cool off for about a minute of two. This recipe also calls for peanuts, but feel free to use almonds if you'd like. White chocolate chips are a fun addition if you want to skip marshmallows. Here's the recipe.

2. Candy Cane Fudge

If you're more of a white chocolate fan, then this candy cane fudge is perfect for you! Vanilla chips, sweetened condensed milk, peppermint extract, crushed candy canes and a tiny bit of red food coloring are combined to make this fudge, which takes only minutes to prepare.

Once you make this, it'll stay in your recipe box forever and your loved ones will ask for it every single year. Think how delighted they'd be to find this under the Christmas tree! Here is the recipe.

3. Gingerbread Fudge

Gingerbread is such a popular flavor, especially during Christmas time. This recipe has all the spices found in gingerbread cookies and looks so festive with green, red and white sprinkles on top.

I love the idea to cover the bottom of any Christmas themed cookie cutters with foil and pour a little bit of the fudge mixture into each one. Let them chill and wrap to make a cute homemade gift. Here's the recipe. Don't forget to store in an airtight container!

4. Turtle Fudge

This recipe, a twist on those classic turtle candies, features two semisweet chocolate, milk chocolate, pecans and gooey caramel. For the first layer, half of the fudge mixture is poured into a baking pan. Next, the warm caramel mixture is poured on top followed by the remaining fudge.

It's basically like a caramel fudge sandwich! This is one of those Christmas recipes that will be requested every year. Here's the recipe.

5. Red Velvet Swirl Fudge

This red velvet fudge is obviously very fitting for the holiday season due to its pretty red color. It has both white and milk chocolates, as well as a little cocoa powder.

That fancy look on top is created by drizzling white chocolate over the red fudge and using a toothpick to make swirls. Simple and festive! Find the great recipe here.

6. Peppermint Mocha Fudge

Peppermint, chocolate, and espresso: you really can't go wrong with those flavors. You'll love this (and the caffeine) for the holidays!

If you're not going to eat or give out the fudge right away, you can easily store the fudge in the freezer. Just make sure to wrap it tightly. Here's the recipe for a fudge fit for Santa.

7. Salted Dark Chocolate Pretzel Fudge

This fudge is the best of both worlds because it is both sweet and salty. It's one of those combinations that's a little unusual, but you really can't get enough of. This recipe is seriously foolproof and you start by melting together chocolate chips, condensed milk, butter, and vanilla extract.

Pour this Christmas fudge mixture into a prepared pan and top with sea salt and pretzels. This fudge won't last long because it's just that good, but you can always make a double batch though! Here is the recipe for this easy fudge.

8. Nutella Fudge

Nutella is a sweet and addictive chocolate hazelnut spread that has a huge fan club of its own. Nutella is the perfect snack to eat straight from the jar or to include in desserts, on fruit, pretzels and really anything.

This simple fudge can be made in a matter of minutes right in the microwave. How many holiday recipes can claim that? You can pour the fudge into a pan or individual cups and top with festive sprinkles. Here is the recipe.

9. Eggnog Fudge

I have to say, I'm not the biggest fan of eggnog but I know that it's a classic holiday drink that so many folks will be enjoying this season. Whether your a fan or not, why not use eggnog in your Christmas fudge!? This recipe is a little different than the others and requires a little extra work.

You will need to combine the sugar, butter, eggnog and salt and bring to a rolling boil until it reaches around 234 degrees. This is the perfect time to bring out your handy candy thermometer! You will have to work fast and add in the white chocolate, nutmeg, marshmallow cream and rum extract. So decadent!

Here's the recipe.

10. Maple Walnut Fudge

This creamy fudge is sweet and full of nutty, maple flavor. For extra sweetness and crunch, this recipe suggests adding in some toffee bits. Yum!

You will not need your candy thermometer for this, just be sure to boil it for at least 8 minutes. Here's the recipe.

11. Almond Joy Fudge

Oh Almond Joys, how I love you and your layer of flavors. This fudge is a fun twist on this candy bar and it's so easy to make! The recipe suggest a few things, but one of the most important is to use chocolate kisses, so have the kids start unwrapping them!

You'll get that classic authentic candy bar flavor by using chocolate kisses. Here's the recipe.

12. Buckeye Fudge

Buckeyes are classic peanut butter and chocolate dipped candies that are usually shaped as balls. The combination of chocolate and peanut butter is another that people just can't get enough of. Well, if you love buckeyes but don't feel like dipping them all in chocolate, try out this fudge. The first layer is made by melting peanut butter, butter and vanilla together. Powdered sugar is added in and the mixture is poured into a pan.

Condensed milk, chocolate and butter are then melted together and spread on top of the peanut butter layer. It's that simple and you can make this in the microwave or on the stove top. Here is the recipe.

13. White Chocolate Cranberry Pecan Fudge

I just love the colors in this fudge. This is a white chocolate based fudge with tart dried cranberries and crunchy pecans. If you don't have pecans on hand, pistachios, almonds or walnuts would work too.

I think anyone would love to take a bite out of this gorgeous fudge! Here is the recipe.

14. Spicy Mexican Chocolate Fudge

So, I bet you weren't expecting a spicy chocolate fudge recipe, but I have to tell you that this combination actually works! This recipe combines milk chocolate, condensed milk, vanilla extract, cinnamon and cayenne pepper. The creaminess from the chocolate really balances out the spiciness from the cayenne pepper, so there's no need to worry.

If you want you can also add in the cayenne pepper a little at a time and to your liking. A little unexpected, but a must try! Here is the recipe.

15. Hot Chocolate Fudge

I can't get enough of sitting down with a big mug full of hot chocolate and watching Christmas movies during this time of year. I mean, who doesn't love to watch Home Alone and Elf. They're classics and really help you get into the holiday spirit.

I love this twist on hot chocolate and the layers in this fudge. This white chocolate and milk chocolate layered fudge recipe uses packets of hot chocolate mix and mini marshmallows, so you really feel like you're enjoying a cup of hot coco. Cozy up to a good Christmas movie with this fudge! Here's the recipe.

