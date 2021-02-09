There is no denying that here in America, we are obsessed with our fries. Game days, Saturdays, and 2 am morning snacks wouldn't be the same without fries completely overloaded with all your favorite fixings. Heapings of cheese, pulled pork, chili, sour cream, and guacamole, we love it all - as long as we can indulge our favorite carb-filled food. Smothered in all that is good and holy, these 13 French fry recipes will satisfy your spud craving in the most scrumptious way.

13 French Fry Recipes to Try

1. Game Day Loaded Nachos Fries

On game day, the only way to eat your homemade French fries is with all the fixings. This side dish recipe uses frozen fries, meaning you can skip the strife of the hot oil and peeling russet potatoes and stick with a baking sheet instead.

Game Day Loaded Nachos are filled to the brim with goodness - sour cream, olives, ground beef, cheddar cheese, refried, beans, and of course, jalapeños.

Make sure to load them on a single layer for crispier fries!

2. Baked Chili Cheese Fries with Bacon and Ranch

Chili Cheese Fries are a spud classic - and what better way to enjoy them than topped with bacon and drizzled with ranch dressing! You won't find any ketchup on these homemade fries. If you want that stick with fast food!

Again, these skip the heavy pot, peanut oil, and paper towels steps and instead call for the oven to do all the work. (You could always use an air fryer as well!). No deep frying with canola oil here! Get the recipe here.

3. Loaded Philly Cheesesteak Fries

Loaded Philly Cheesesteak Fries - because the kid inside you can't pass up crinkle cut fries, while the adult you are can't resist a Philly Cheesesteak. These yummy crispy fries have your name all over them.

These are the perfect French fries to pair with a Yuengling, a real Philly classic.

4. Chorizo French Fry Nachos

Go crazy with your fry nachos and toss in some spicy chorizo, Cacique crema Mexicana, and all the mozzarella and queso you can handle.

While these call for frozen fries again, you can always make your own by frying them at a high temperature and seasoning with olive oil and flaky sea salt. When cutting your Idaho potatoes, make sure to soak them in cold water to prevent them from turning.

Get the recipe here.

5. Loaded Carne Asada Fries

It's the deconstructed carne asada burrito that is meant for game day.

These Mexican street fries are cut potatoes fried until golden brown, and how can you go wrong when the first instruction in a recipe is to 'Fry potatoes in vegetable oil'. Get the recipe here.

6. Loaded Mexican Sweet Potato French Fries

Don't let regular fries have all the fun. Mix it up with sweet potato fries.

The subtle sweetness pairs amazingly with your favorite Mexican fixings in this Loaded Mexican Sweet Potato French Fries recipe.

7. Vegan Mexican Loaded French Fries

No meat and no cheese, Vegan Mexican Loaded French Fries are the fries you crave, minus some of the guilt of eating straight from the fryer.

Cherry tomatoes, black beans, microgreens, and avocado give this dish a fresh take on smothered fries that rival restaurant quality.

8. Loaded Pulled Pork Cheese Fries

Tender pulled pork, crispy bits of bacon, two kinds of cheese, and starchy french fries all topped with a fried egg - now that's what's for dinner (or a large appetizer).

Get the recipe for the best-oven fries ever here.

9. Cuban Fries

Cuban sandwich, meet the french fry. This spice mixture is seriously out of this country. Get it?

Get the recipe here.

10. Loaded Mediterranean Street Fries

The Mediterranean diet has been proven time and time again to be one of the healthiest.

These Mediterranean Street Fries are topped with yogurt, marinated tomatoes and chickpeas, zucchini, and romaine lettuce. So that means these fries are healthy, right?

11. Loaded Vietnamese Fries

How does one make Vietnamese Fries? A dash of Hoisin sauce, spicy Sriracha, garlic mayo, and a topping of peanuts.

12. Kimchi Fries

Two words: Kimchi Fries. Enough said.

13. Loaded Maple Bacon Donut Fries

Yes, we love fries so much there is even a dessert recipe.

Go animal style the sweet way with the Loaded Maple Bacon Donut Fries.

