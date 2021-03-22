Every year, I promise myself that I'll refrigerated my colored Easter eggs. I love how much fun it is to decorate those hard boiled eggs, and the hunt itself is more exciting to watch than it is to participate! The worst part of the experience is that feeling of dread I get when I know I'm wasting so many good hard boiled eggs. It's not a complete waste - everyone was so excited as we cheered them on with clues! - but imagine if you could repurpose those eggs for your favorite easy deviled eggs recipes.

This year, I'm making a few dyed Easter eggs (because some always get lost in the hunt!) and I'm keeping them in the refrigerator. As soon as the hunt is over, back to the fridge they go so I can have some fun with deviled eggs! In fact, I might even whip some up early to serve along with Easter brunch. The hardest part of Easter this year will be choosing which easy deviled egg recipe you want to make first.

1. Classic Deviled Eggs

It doesn't get better than the classic deviled egg recipe, where the egg whites are left plain so they can be a vessel for the delicious yolky filling. Combine the egg yolks with mayonnaise, white vinegar, yellow mustard (or, Dijon mustard if you prefer), salt, and pepper before piping the yolk mixture back into the egg white halves. Don't worry if you don't have a piping bag - you can use a ziplock bag with the corner cut off! Top with a sprinkle of paprika and your perfect appetizer is complete!

Get the recipe here.

2. Dill Pickle Deviled Eggs

Who doesn't love the flavor of dill pickles infused into their deviled eggs? We even add some pickle juice to the to really amp up the pickle flavor. Top it off with fresh dill sprigs to make this potluck side dish really festive and light.

Get the recipe here.

3. Ham Stuffed Eggs

Go double duty on repurposing your leftovers by using some of that leftover Easter ham! Between the sweet pickle relish and the savory ham, you'll be in deviled egg heaven. If you still have leftovers after this, this recipe is delicious when chopped up and served as egg and ham salad on toast. Are these the best deviled eggs in existence? We think so!

Get the recipe here.

4. Sister Mary's Heavenly Deviled Eggs

Who doesn't love bacon and eggs? These perfectly spiced deviled eggs are like breakfast in a bite. Combine the egg yolks with crispy bacon and cheddar cheese for a really tasty treat. Top with smoked paprika for an extra punch.

Get the recipe here.

5. Deviled Eggs for Easter and Spring

These eggs look incredibly festive with their pastel colors. The kids will love their colorful look and the platter will certainly be Instagram-worthy! Try to make sure you have one of every color on each plate for a truly stunning display.

Use a star tip to make these fun designs. To help peel the large eggs, use cold water or ice water.

Get the recipe here.

6. Avocado Deviled Eggs

This Keto and Paleo-friendly treat really elevates the classic deviled egg. Avocados and cilantro are whipped up in the yolk mixture, giving the filling a bright-green appearance and a creamy texture. This would look especially good in those blue and yellow Easter eggs!

A topping of sriracha or hot sauce would be fab with these.

Get the recipe here.

7. Spicy Deviled Eggs

Sometimes, you need to add a little spice to your life. Adding jalapeños to the yolk mixture and as a garnish on top will certainly do the trick! If you like a little spice but don't want your mouth to be on fire, add a dollop of sour cream to the top of each egg to cool things down.

Get the recipe here.

8. Everything Bagel Deviled Eggs

Everything bagel spice, meet my leftover Easter eggs. You guys are going to love each other, and I'm certainly going to benefit! It won't hurt that these deviled eggs are gluten-free and dairy free, but they taste just like a bagel with cream cheese! Top with chives to get the full bagel experience.

Get the recipe here.

9. Fried Deviled Eggs

If you want to hide those colorful egg shells, deep frying is the way to go. Plus, deep fried deviled eggs sounds like something I would dream about! They get crispy on the outside but still have that creamy yolky filling. Yum!

Get the recipe here.

10. No Mayo Deviled Eggs

I love the combination of mayonnaise and deviled eggs, but these are perfect for your anti-mayonnaise family members. Greek yogurt does the trick, adding some creaminess and also bringing its characteristic tangy flavor.

Get the recipe here.

11. Buffalo Ranch Deviled Eggs

You had me at ranch! These tasty deviled egg bites will totally remind you of buffalo wings, but without all the greasy fingers. They're not super spicy, but they do deliver a punch of in-your-face flavor

Get the recipe here.

12. Deviled Egg Bar

Why settle for one flavor of deviled eggs when you can go all out? Host a post-Easter party with this fancy deviled egg bar. Everyone will get a kick out of the colorful shells and the sheer volume of topping choices!

Get the recipe here.

