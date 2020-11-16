Thanksgiving can be wonderful. Your plate is piled high with delicious food, and it's the one chance a year you get to chat with some of your extended family members. However, some years you just need a little extra fortification to discuss the results of the presidential election with your grandmother. Thankfully, that is why Thanksgiving is a perfect time to try out that new fall cocktail you've had your eye on. However, you don't want to spend your entire Turkey Day hidden behind the bar mixing drinks. So to help you with both situations, we've collected 12 big batch cocktail recipes that can be prepared ahead of time, are infused with the flavors of fall, and can be sipped on all evening long.

Isn't that just sweet and spice and everything nice.

From Sangria to Champagne, Here's 12 Big-Batch Thanksgiving Cocktails

1. Rosemary, Baby! Punch

A little bit sweet. A little bit sour. The perfect combination for a family holiday like Thanksgiving. Except, with this boozy punch, you can have as much or as little as you'd like during Thanksgiving dinner. This punch recipe gets its kick from a DIY honey syrup. You can always use simple syrup but it's just not the same.

Get the recipe here.

2. Spiced Blood Orange Champagne Punch

Bubbles bring happiness. So when you pair them with star anise and cinnamon then your bubbles become seasonally appropriate. With this orange juice and sparkling wine cocktail, you're sure to bring a glassful of seasonal happiness to everyone that you serve out of the punch bowl.

Get the recipe here.

3. Cranberry Cinnamon Cocktail

Don't you hate when cranberry sauce runs out at Thanksgiving? Yes, us too. So here is a cocktail that allows you to drink that delicious cranberry flavor as well as smother it all over your turkey. Twice as nice and it tastes great with cinnamon sticks and slices of oranges.

Get the recipe here.

4. White Wine, Clementine, & Vanilla Cocktail

Does boxed wine make a good cocktail? Well, when you add bright clementines, sprigs of mellow thyme, and richly scented vanilla, the answer is yes. Besides, it's a great option if you're making really, really big batches of cocktails this Thanksgiving.

Get the recipe here.

5. Evening in Kingston

Red wine and rum swirl together to create this beautiful ruby red cocktail. Perfect to make ahead and super simple to garnish, this classic cocktail will give even the best Negroni a run for its money.

Get the recipe here.

6. Red Nose Punch

Whether it's called red nose because if you drink too much of it, you'll be flushed, or because it's getting you primed for the upcoming Christmas season is left up for debate. Either way, it's a delicious Thanksgiving drink recipe.

Get the recipe here.

7. Mulled Wine

If you ever go to Germany you will quickly be introduced to the fact that cold weather calls for mulled wine and lots of it. Trust us, once you've tried it, you'll realize that this traditional fall beverage should immediately make an appearance at your Thanksgiving table.

Get the recipe here.

8. Spiced Pumpkin Eggnog

After Thanksgiving, all things pumpkin suddenly disappear. Thankfully, this cocktail is a nice way to indulge in the lingering flavors of fall while giving a nod to the coming flavors of winter.

Get the recipe here.

9. Spiked Eggnog Punch

There are those years when you get to the end of your Thanksgiving feast only to be ready for Christmas to be here already. So to make the wait a little sweeter, serve up some spiked eggnog punch to your guests for dessert.

Get the recipe here.

10. Witches Coffee

For those times when coffee just isn't strong enough.

Get the recipe here.

11. White Christmas Margarita Punch

Don't let the name fool you, this recipe is ready to go for Thanksgiving and New Years and Valentine's Day and just about any holiday you can think of.

Get the recipe here.

12. Pomegranate and Orange Champagne Punch

Are you having guests over around noon for an earlier holiday dinner? This is basically one giant mimosa in a bowl, which meets the 'drinking before 2:00 pm' requirement.

Get the recipe here.

