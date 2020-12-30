You can't countdown to New Year's without a sparkling flute of champagne in hand - any other beverage would just be blasphemous. Now, you could go the basic route and toast with a straight pour of the bubbly, but come on, it's New Year's Eve. Put a little pizzaz into the party and give your guests something to remember the countdown by.

After all, it has been said how you spend New Year's Eve foreshadows the year to come - no pressure or anything!

Go all out and play alchemist with a classy champagne cocktail. You simply can't go wrong with the ever so classy French 75 in your champagne flute, or you could go crazy with a Blackberry Ombre. Better yet, spike the punch bowl so no one runs dry.

We skipped out on the classic mimosa, since there are only so many ways to combine orange juice (or for some, pineapple juice or cranberry juice) with champagne.

With these 11 champagne cocktails, your New Year's Eve bash will be talked about for years to come, even if it's just between you and your cat.

1. Blackberry Lavender Champagne Cocktail

All your guest will be raving about your New Year's bash for the year to come thanks to this Blackberry Lavender Champagne Cocktail. With fizz and a lavender garnish, this brunch cocktail recipe is a straight-up classic.

2. Blackberry Ombre Sparkler

The Blackberry Ombre Sparkler has cheers written all over it. When your friends reminisce on what they did for New Year's Eve, fresh blackberries with a sprig of rosemary will be what comes to mind when you sip on this brut champagne cocktail.



3. Champagne Mule

Bust out your copper glasses and put some champagne into your mule. Ginger liquor, fresh mint, and a twist of lime or lime juice topped with champagne is the special kick your holiday mule needed.

Get the Champagne Mule recipe here.

4. St. Germain-Champagne Cocktail

Make your New Year's toast extra special with a flute filled of this St. Germain-Champagne cocktail. The taste of elderflower liqueur will add a touch of class to your champagne glass.

5. French 75

The French 75 is classy, sophisticated, and gives us a reason to celebrate.

Slightly sweet with a hint of fresh lemon juice and bubbly champagne, the French 75 will send you back in time to a bar in Paris or New York City.

6. Fizzy Spiked Pear Punch

While cranberries and apples have been in the holiday spotlight, switch gears and throw your guests for a loop with with this Fizzy Spiked Pear Punch. Simple syrup and a touch of vanilla vodka paired with chilled champagne make this cocktail complete.

This is one punch bowl no one will need a flask for.

7. Golden Bubbles

If you are really looking for an unforgettable cocktail, you have got to try Golden Bubbles.

Click here for the secret to this cocktail.

8. Beloved Bellini

Technically the Italian sparkling wine is Prosecco, but that's just semantics.

Countdown to the New Year Italian-style with the Beloved Bellini. Blended peaches and cherries give this classic it's fruity flavor and pinkish hue.

9. Amaretto Orange Bellini

Want your Bellini with a little twist? Add Amaretto and Orange to the mix.

Get the recipe here.

10. Winter Sparkling Champagne Sangria

Put a little flair in the punch bowl, and make a batch of this Winter Sparkling Champagne Sangria.

The booze-soaked fruit is a delightful bonus to this champagne cocktail.

11. Rosé Champagne Mojito

Muddle your way to a happy New Year with this Rosé Champagne Mojito.

oembed rumble video here

adsense ad