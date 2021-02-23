You may have forgotten to wear green this St. Patrick's Day, but the kids sure didn't. Try to keep their little mittens out of pinching mischief this holiday by filling them with something green and sweet instead, like these St. Patrick's Day desserts.

Shamrock recipes are the perfect treat to keep your little green leprechauns from pinching, but we've gathered a few other holiday treats here, too. They're not all the usual dessert recipes with some food coloring thrown on either, like a cookie recipe with chocolate chips turned green. From shamrock shakes to a bowl of leprechaun popcorn gold, your kids will go wild for these 10 St. Patty's Day sweets, leaving you free to enjoy your Bailey's Irish Cream liqueur, Irish coffee, green beer, or a Guinness or Irish whiskey to celebrate St. Paddy's your way.

1. Shamrock Shake

Let the kids drink like a leprechaun this St. Patty's Day with a Shamrock Shake. If you've got ice cream, whipped cream, and mint extract, you're golden. We're willing to bet it's even better than the milkshake from McDonald's!

2. Shamrock Shake Cupcakes

Avoid getting pinched, and bribe your kids with these delicious Shamrock Shake Cupcakes for your St. Patrick's Day celebration. Throw some Lucky Charms marshmallows on top to make them even more whimsical!

3. Shamrock Pretzel Pops

Give your kids a sweet and salty shamrock treat with Shamrock Pretzel Pops.

They are fun green dessert to make, and even better to eat for a St. Patrick's Day treat.

4. Shamrock Rice Krispie Treats

What kid doesn't love Rice Krispie treats? This holiday, give them what they really want in shamrock form for a St. Patrick's Day desserts menu.

A clover cookie cutter and a bit of food die are all you need to turn this classic sweet into an Irish dessert. Get the recipe here.

5. Leprechaun Popcorn

Getting a bowl of Leprechaun Popcorn is like finding a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, or a world-class trip to Ireland.

A bowl of leprechaun popcorn gold made of mint green M&M's along with candy melts will trick the kids into thinking the leprechaun is nearby.

6. Shamrock Bars

Loaded in chocolate, Shamrock Bars are a nice way to spread the Irish joy with a fun St. Patrick's Day recipe.

7. Shamrock Mint Hot Chocolate

The kids will go crazy for a warm, cozy mug of Shamrock Mint Hot Chocolate. If you've got the green food covered, why not a green drink? Mint chocolate is a great combination.

8. Shamrock Minty Brownie Bites

Shamrock Mint Brownie Bites are the perfect bite-sized sweet for the kids to take to school and share with the classmates at a St. Patrick's Day party.

9. Shamrock Gooey Butter Cookies

Let the kids roll up their sleeves and fill their St. Patty's Day with some baking madness.

Taking the traditional butter cookie and turning it green, Shamrock Gooey Butter Cookies are a baking must this holiday.

10. Shamrock Gum Drops

Sweet as a gumdrop your kids will be, if you give them a handful of these shamrock treats for a St. Patrick's Day celebration.

Get the recipe here.

You may feel like other holidays like Christmas and Valentine's Day were two seconds ago, but you won't have any problem whipping up more holiday recipes with this list.

This article was originally published in March 2019.

adsense ad