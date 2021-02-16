The po'boy isn't just a sandwich. It's the sandwich that embodies Louisiana culture and cuisine. From gas stations to restaurants, you will find this staple throughout the state. While there is some debate about its historical background, there is no debate about its readiness to delight. Comprised of a protein source that's usually fried with breading, po'boys recipes are dressed with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, mayo, and served on french bread. And we can't get enough of them, especially during Mardi Gras!

That's why we rounded up 10 of our favorite po'boy sandwich recipes you can whip up at home. From succulent shrimp to umami oysters, you can't go wrong with a savory, comforting po'boy.

1. Fried Catfish Po'Boy with Remoulade Sauce

Fried catfish is a Southern delicacy that was meant to be served po'boy style. Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, this catfish po'boy is just waiting for you to sink your teeth into it.

2. New Orleans Style Fried Chicken Po'Boy

Two Southern favorites comes together in this mouthwatering recipe. Brined chicken is coated in flour and fried to a crispy golden brown. It's then topped with crunchy dill pickles, shredded iceberg lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and mayo on a french roll. Whatever you do, don't call it a sandwich. It's a po'boy.

3. Parkway Po'Boy Style Toast Beef Po Boy

A nod to Parkway Bakery and Tavern, this is how to make the Louisiana favorite at home. Chuck roast is seared in seasoning, then beef stock, mushroom soup, veggies, and herbs are added. All that gets cooked in the oven for a few hours. Come sandwich time, the roast, homemade gravy from the drippings, and your usual suspects of toppings are sandwiched between freshly baked New Orleans French bread.

4. Cajun Shrimp Po'Boy Sandwich

This shrimp po boy sandwich is by far one of our favorites and for good reason. Succulent cornmeal fried shrimp is loaded onto a french roll with slices of tomato and crunchy lettuce, then smothered in a homemade spicy cajun sauce. For an extra kick, you can add a few drops of Tabasco.

Chef's Note: We recommend frying a few medium shrimp at a time to reach the best texture and cook time.

5. Easy Fried Oyster Po'Boy

In this recipe it's all about the oysters. Shucked oysters are dipped into a spicy egg and buttermilk mixture, then coated with half a cup of cornmeal and seasoning. After cooking in oil for a couple of minutes, they are left to dry on a paper towel. Once they're ready, serve them on a french roll with tomatoes, lettuce, and homemade remoulade. Now that is Southern comfort.

6. Sous Vide Soft Shell Crab Po'Boys with Mango-Dill Mayo

The first time I had soft shell crab in the South I was blown away. Never had I realized how delicious a crab could be with the shell on. If you're looking for a soft shell crab recipe to test the waters or want to mix up the standard po'boy fixings, then give this a go. You won't be sorry.

7. Blackened N'awlins-ish Tilapia Po-Boys

If you're a sucker for blackened fish like I am, then this recipe is for you. Tilapia is doused in cajun seasoning then seared for a few minutes on each side until the outside starts to crisp, leaving the inside flaky. It's then placed upon a baguette with tomatoes, greens of your choice, and is all smothered in a homemade lemon parsley aioli.

8. Fried Green Tomato and Shrimp Remoulade Po'Boy

Fried green tomatoes and creole seasoned shrimp all in one po'boy? Who can say no to that? Grab the hot sauce because you'll want to devour this up.

9. Lighter Shrimp Po Boys with Avocado Mango Slaw

If you're in the mood for mixing up the traditional po'boy, then you'll be intrigued by this recipe. Rather than fry shrimp in a flour mixture and vegetable oil, it lightens up the sandwich by searing shrimp in spices.

In a medium bowl, make your own seasoning with cayenne pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and thyme. Then coat these succulent suckers in the homemade creole seasoning and sear on medium-high heat. When done, place shrimp on a whole wheat hoagie roll with a creamy, crunchy avocado mango slaw for a tropical flare. It's sweet, it's spicy, it's po'boy time.

10. Vegan Po-Boy Sandwich

We love po'boys so much, we even found a toothsome one for those that can't eat meat. Umami oyster mushrooms are coated in a spicy panko breacrumb and cornmeal mix then fried up to perfection. They're then piled high on a toasted hoagie roll with sambal-horseradish mayo, red onions, capers, scallions, bread and butter pickles, and a hint of lemon juice. Forget needing to be vegan, I want one!

