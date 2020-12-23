oembed rumble video here

I'll be the first to admit that I have a big sweet tooth. I love indulging in one of my favorite baked goods every once in a while, however, I do know when enough is enough. Added sugar can have negative effects on our bodies- diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease, etc.

As sad as that may sound, it doesn't mean that you have to cut every dessert recipe from your life! There are a bunch of guilt-free, low-sugar healthy recipes that you can enjoy and we've listed them below so you can make them when you know you should cut back.

1. Rainbow Whole Fruit Ice Pops

These frozen treats are almost too pretty to eat! With no added sugar, these rainbow fruit ice pops are made with six different fruits (and zero added sugar!)-kiwis, strawberries, mango, blueberries, watermelon, and pineapple.

This low-fat low-sugar recipe can be made in your food processor and formed in an ice pop tray. The perfect frozen treat for kids, too! Here's the recipe.

2. Low Carb & Sugar-Free Chocolate Mousse

You won't believe that this creamy and decadent dark chocolate mousse recipe is low carb and sugar-free! In a blender or food processor, combine avocados, coconut oil, cocoa powder, sugar-free chocolate syrup, and a splash of cream or almond milk until smooth. Using a rubber spatula, fold in whipped cream and any sugar substitute (Stevia or Splenda is recommended) for that light, fluffy texture.

Top with extra chocolate chips, lightly sweetened whipped cream or use to fill fresh strawberries for one of the best low-sugar dessert recipes! Here's the recipe.

3. Flourless Sweet Potato Brownies

Guilt-free brownies with only seven ingredients? Yes, please! These gluten-free and low-sugar dark chocolate brownies are quick to whip up in a food processor or blender for when you have a sudden chocolate craving. The sweet potatoes are naturally sweet so they help add some natural sugar into these brownies.

This recipe also calls for a few tablespoons of honey, but you can always add in your favorite sugar substitute if you'd like. Here's the recipe.

4. Peach-Berry Cobbler

I love making cobblers because they're so simple and foolproof. This low-sugar cobble recipe calls for peaches and raspberries, but feel free to use any fresh or frozen fruit you have.

The filling and biscuit topping can be made with granulated sugar or brown sugar (only two tablespoons for each), however, you can absolutely make them with any sugar substitute of your choice. To kick this up a notch, serve warm with your favorite sugar-free ice cream. Here's the recipe.

5. Sugar-Free Apple Tart

If you seriously want to impress your friends with a delicious sugar-free dessert, try out this apple tart. It's made with a few simple ingredients- homemade or store-bought pastry dough, apple slices, ground cinnamon, lemon juice, unsweetened apple sauce, and a little cornstarch. Who needs refined sugar? Here's the recipe.

6. Healthy Dark Chocolate Ice Cream

If only all ice cream was like this! This rich, dark chocolate ice cream is just as delicious as regular ice cream but it's low carb, low-sugar, and even better-high in protein.

Top this ice cream with anything you like: sprinkles, chocolate chips, granola, even a swirl of peanut butter. You really can't go wrong. Here's the recipe.

7. No Added Sugar & Gluten-Free Peanut Butter Cookies

If you're watching your sugar intake and looking for gluten-free baked goods, these peanut butter cookies are absolutely perfect. Made with a sugar substitute, peanut butter, and a few other ingredients, you'll be wondering why this dessert hasn't been around sooner!

You can also sandwich two cookies in between your favorite sugar-free ice cream for a fun frozen treat. Here's the recipe.

8. Healthy Carrot Cake Cupcakes

It's kind of hard to believe that some cupcake recipes can actually be healthy! These carrot cake cupcakes are considered: vegan, sugar-free, gluten-free, and high in fiber. And instead of topping them with cream cheese frosting, they're finished off with a sugar-free Greek yogurt frosting. Healthy and delicious! Here's the recipe.

9. Strawberry Blueberry Frozen Yogurt Bark

This might just be the easiest low-sugar, frozen treat you'll ever make! Using only four ingredients, all you need to do to make this yogurt bark is spread plain yogurt on a lined cookie sheet and top it with your favorite fresh fruit. The yogurt is sweetened with a hint of maple syrup, but you can always use a sugar substitute.

Here's the recipe.

10. Low-Sugar Chocolate Chip Cookies

Who can say no to a chewy chocolate chip cookie? The answer is no one! I'm sure I'm not the only one but, chip cookies happen to be one of my favorite cookies and when they're low sugar, that just gives you an excuse to have more than one.

These chocolate chip cookies are made with a sugar called sucanat, which is an unrefined sugar and has a very distinct molasses flavor. These cookies have less sugar in them than regular chocolate chip cookies and are just as tasty. And if you're like me, you top each one with flaky sea salt. Here's the recipe.

