The sweetest day of the year is almost here. It's impossible to deny that the decadent chocolate treats make this holiday something to look forward to, but there's more food to Valentine's Day than just dark chocolate. You can find great food-based Valentine's Day gifts that your loved ones will love.

The right food gift for Valentine's Day doesn't have to be a sweet treat, either. Yes, chocolate-covered strawberries are a great gift, but hot sauce says "I love you" in a way your significant other will appreciate just as much. Even better, get your sweetie a fun DIY food gift that you can experience together. It will make your Valentine's Day one to remember.

Think outside the heart-shaped box this year and indulge your favorite foodie in one of these deliciously different gift ideas.

Go sweet and savory with this wine and snacks gift basket that comes with ONEHOPE Vintner or Reserve Collection Wines, molasses spice cookies, caramelized onion crisps, a 4 oz cheese bar, caramel Popcorn and salame.

For a giving-back bonus, every crate educates three people on their risks and symptoms of heart disease.

If your Valentine is a night owl, show your love by getting them the best in caffeine. Blanchard's Midnight Oil is smooth and sweet, and will keep you going no matter what your passion is. Pair with a box of chocolates and you've got a great Valentine's night.

Make your meat even more romantic by branding it with love. Stainless steel hearts heat up hot enough to brand your dinner with love.

Choose from the double heart motif, or make it personalized and get your initials on the iron - perfect for the couple that cooks together!

Breakfast in bed is that much sweeter when there are heart-shaped waffles involved. This waffle iron is perfect for the gadget-loving home chef who isn't afraid to take an appliance to the next level.

For food on Valentine's Day, this gift works for chocolate chip waffles. Then think heart-shaped grilled cheese, brownies, pizzas, and more. Yes, there is a lot a waffle iron can do.

This is a heart warmer in every sense. The ultimate laidback night in is sure to be the result after unpacking the goodies in this box. The bling-tastic red glitter covered wine bottle is a show stopper on its own. But it's not all.

There's a box of B. Toffee candy and a Voluspa Goji Tarocco Orange candle in a white gift box. So she can unwrap, unwind, and relax. Every gift box educates ten people on their risk of heart disease, too.

GREEN & BLACK'S is a chocolate brand founded on sustainable and ethical cocoa sourcing principles. With seven flavors that range from 70% dark chocolate to milk sea salt chocolate to Dark Salted Caramel, this collection beats a box of bonbons any day.

It's a delicious and do-gooder way to get your chocolate fix, and their library collection is an adorable way to pamper the book lover in your life, too.

This knife may look like it's made for Barbie, but it's sharp enough for the most skilled Iron Chef. The traditional Japanese knife is lightweight and sharp, and the blade is ceramic, so it holds its razor-sharp edges 10x longer than steel.

Supporting the Susan G. Komen fund, a proceed of the purchase goes toward breast cancer research.

It's totally acceptable to play with your food when this game is involved. Roll the dice for a fun way to figure out what to have for dinner.

This is the foodie gift that keeps on giving. Love with Food is a box full of both: fun, tasty snack box filled with chips, cookies, waffle mix, candy, and more.

Plus, every snack box purchased donates a meal to someone in need. Use the code 'VDAY2017' and get $10 off with a free $20 bonus box!

You've got mail never sounded so delicious. Olive Garden now delivers gift cards electronically, so even if you've put off shopping until the morning of, you can still deliver a delicious gift for Valentine's Day.

Chocolates will always be a perfect Valentine's Day gift. With 60 pieces of chocolates, your Valentine will surely want to share it with you.

Grab pretzels because it's fondue night. Melt your favorite cheese and have a date night on the couch with these matching fondue mugs.

This macaron gift set is perfect for the macaron lover in your life. Choose from classic flavors, the love collection, or Valentine's special when you check out.

Cheeseboards are wonderful gifts for foodies. If your Valentine loves to host brunch, or just loves a good wine pairing, you can't go wrong with a cheeseboard.

Chocolate lovers are going to be obsessed with this food gift for Valentine's Day. A one-pound chocolate bar is surely the way to any chocolate lover's heart.

