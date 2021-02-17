Don't be fooled by the name-dump cakes are one of the simplest desserts to pull together (you can probably do it with your eyes closed)! They are usually made up of a dry cake mix and sometimes a type of fruit filling. In fact, many recipes require five or fewer ingredients and little prep time. This is a great dessert to bring along to parties or potlucks because they are baked in larger quantities and it's definitely a crowd-pleaser. You'll impress your friends when you tell them how you make these yummy and easy dump cake recipes.

10 Dump Cake Recipes You Need to Try

The name says it all- dump cakes are normally prepared by dumping the ingredients into the pan, stirring and baking it in the oven. No mixing required or any bowls or fancy kitchen tools. We're talking super easy dessert! If you are tight on time or if you have to bake something last minute, dump cake dessert recipes are the way to go. You could even make one of these recipes ahead of time and just store it in the refrigerator. With simple ingredients, these easy recipes are a breeze to put together.

Heat it up quickly in the oven before serving and you're good to go. Try out these recipes for any last-minute baking requests.

1. Cherry Dump Cake

This is the perfect dessert to make when time is running tight. You won't even have to break out any mixing bowls, measuring cups, spatulas or whisks.

In a pan, crushed pineapple and a can of cherry pie filling are combined. Dry yellow cake mix is sprinkled over the top along with chopped pecans. A cubed stick of butter (or margarine) is placed on top to help form a nice golden brown crust. It's gooey comfort food in a nonstick baking pan. Here's the recipe.

2. Pumpkin Dump Cake

You will satisfy your pumpkin spice craving with this dessert. This pumpkin dump cake is filled with classic fall spices like cinnamon, ginger, and cloves and is a great dessert for Thanksgiving or Christmas. Serve with whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Here's the recipe.

3. Salted Caramel-Chocolate Dump Cake

If you have a chocolate and salt addiction, this cake is for you. It's rich, decadent and has a nice crunch from the briny sea salt. It starts off by mixing together chocolate pudding mix, milk and devil's food cake mix.

The batter is spread out on a pan and topped with chopped caramels and sea salt. Sweet and savory! Get the recipe here.

4. Banana Bread Dump Cake

Banana bread is one of my favorite things to make. It's simple and a great snack for any time of the day. It's also the best way to use up all those bananas that have become too ripe. Well, this recipe is a nice change from typical banana bread. Sliced bananas, white chocolate chips (you can use semi-sweet chocolate chips too) and evaporated milk are layered in a pan then dry banana quick bread mix is sprinkled over the top along with melted butter.

If you can't find banana quick bread mix, yellow cake mix, spice cake mix, or white cake mix works, too.

5. Texas Cobbler

Even though this dessert is called Texas Cobbler, it is still prepared just like a dump cake. Blueberry, cherry pie fillings and crushed pineapple are mixed together in a baking dish and topped with sliced almonds and shredded coconut.

Yellow cake mix and melted butter are poured on top to complete this sweet and fruity dessert. This is the perfect dump cake to bring along to a potluck dinner or even a weekend party. Here is the recipe.

6. Apple, Cranberry, and Pear Dump Cake

This dump cake combines canned pears, apple pie filling, dried cranberries, yellow cake mix and butter for a perfect fall and winter dessert. It comes out of the oven aromatic and ready to be devoured. Drizzle warm caramel sauce on top for extra sweetness. Here's the recipe.

7. Chocolate Peanut Butter Dump Cake

If you're like me and absolutely love the classic combination of chocolate and peanut butter, then you have to make this cake. The first layer is a mixture of chocolate cake mix, chocolate pudding, and milk, then peanut butter cups are folded in and the batter is spread out in a pan. The second layer is a mixture of cream cheese, peanut butter, powdered sugar, and cream and is spread on top of the chocolate cake batter.

For the final layer, the second box of cake mix is sprinkled over the top along with melted butter. This dump cake requires a few extra steps, but it is so worth it. Find the recipe here.

8. Peach Cobbler Dump Cake

Peaches are one of my favorite fruits, but sadly they're usually in season during the warmer months. This peach cobbler dump cake is the perfect dessert to make during any time of the year because it uses canned sliced peaches, which are sweet and juicy.

The peaches are put in a pan and sprinkled with brown sugar, cinnamon, yellow cake mix, and sliced almonds. Here's the recipe.

9. Lemon Blueberry Dump Cake

For this dessert fresh blueberries are used instead of a pre-made pie filling. Blueberries (frozen would work too), evaporated milk, eggs, sugar, lemon juice and zest are mixed well in a pan.

Lemon cake mix and melted butter are poured over to complete this fresh, lemony cake. Serve with vanilla ice cream. Here's the recipe.

10. Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Dump Cake

This pumpkin chocolate chip dump cake is like fall in a pan. Pumpkin purée, evaporated milk, sugar, eggs and pumpkin pie spice are combined and poured into a pan. Top this with a box of yellow cake mix, melted butter, chocolate chips, pecans, and graham cracker crumbs. Delicious! Here's the recipe.

